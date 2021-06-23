https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/netflix-unveils-new-bizarre-dating-show-sexy-beasts-singles-look-like-demonic-furries-video/

When society is in the final throes of collapse…

Netflix teased a new bizarre dating show “Sexy Beasts” where singles look like demonic furries.

The dating show will feature contestants in elaborate makeup and prosthetics to “put true blind-date chemistry to the test.”

The show premieres July 21.

VIDEO:

The reaction to Netflix’s demon furry dating show was interesting.

