https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/netflix-unveils-new-bizarre-dating-show-sexy-beasts-singles-look-like-demonic-furries-video/
When society is in the final throes of collapse…
Netflix teased a new bizarre dating show “Sexy Beasts” where singles look like demonic furries.
Advertisement – story continues below
TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Garland Favorito Says Georgia Officials Including Raffensperger Concealed Ballot Tampering from Judge – “We Are Discussing What to Do With It” (AUDIO)
The dating show will feature contestants in elaborate makeup and prosthetics to “put true blind-date chemistry to the test.”
Advertisement – story continues below
The show premieres July 21.
VIDEO:
Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM
— Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021
The reaction to Netflix’s demon furry dating show was interesting.
Advertisement – story continues below
Oh. Wow. Umm. I guess furry is truly mainstream now? https://t.co/miRCP24GR0
— A Critter in Flux (@critter_in_flux) June 24, 2021
When I say this horrifies me…I mean it HORRIFIES me like wtf is this https://t.co/WbwMefNiIN
— Deictix (@Deictix) June 24, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
help im scared https://t.co/HvdccdRdKs
— adel💫 (@delnuradnan) June 24, 2021
This pandemic needs to be officially declared over https://t.co/GTeRJ99lEn
— Navaneeth Ravichandran (@NavRav28) June 24, 2021