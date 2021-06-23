https://www.lifezette.com/2021/06/new-iowa-poll-shows-majority-disapproves-of-the-job-joe-biden-is-doing-kamala-harris-too/

A new Iowa poll shows that President Joe Biden is doing poorly among that state’s voters, with 52 percent “disapproving” of the job he has done since taking office.

The first-in-the-nation state of Iowa is viewed by some as a good barometer for what middle America is thinking politically.

The survey was conducted by Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating among Iowans is underwater six months into his term in office, with 43% approving of the job he is doing and 52% disapproving in the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.https://t.co/DcmyAwSjKv — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) June 22, 2021

Biden Approval Rating In Iowa Dips To 43 Percent

The poll also revealed that Biden’s approval rating was only 43 percent, with five percent being uncertain.

This is a dip for the president.

The Des Moines Register reported, “That’s a reversal from the last time the question was asked. In March, by a narrow margin, more Iowans approved of the job Biden, a Democrat, was doing as president (47%) than disapproved (44%).”

Unsurprisingly, Democrats love the job Biden is doing.

“In the June Iowa Poll, Democrats say they overwhelmingly approve of the job Biden is doing, at 89%,” the Register observed.

“The president’s job performance has the approval of 43% of independents and just 6% of Republicans,” the Register added.

NEW POLL: Biden job approval at 43 percent in Iowa https://t.co/f0d1lZh4jh pic.twitter.com/uYOyOJK4fw — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2021

Kamala Harris Didn’t Fare Well, Either

How about Vice President Kamala Harris? She didn’t fare well either when it comes to public approval in Iowa.

When survey participants were asked about Harris’ job performance during the first six months of the Biden administration, 50 percent of Iowans disapproved and only 42 approved. Eight percent were uncertain.

There was a bright moment for Team Biden: The administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Register reported, “A majority of Iowans continue to approve of the job Biden is doing to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, with 53% approving, 44% disapproving and 3% not sure.”

“Those numbers have also dropped from March, when 57% approved of Biden’s handling of COVID-19, but they still mark his most favorable performance rating on a policy issue,” the news outlet noted.

Suggests that, in Iowa at least, people are not blind. https://t.co/frbcB0OxFY — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 22, 2021

National Poll Shows Biden Support Dipping

One survey participant was 67-year-old political independent David Andringa, who believed that President Biden was taking too much credit that should actually be given to his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

“The drugs weren’t there in the previous administration and now they are, so it’s not really — he didn’t have anything to do with that,” said Andringa. “It just so happened it happened in his term in office.”

Biden approval down 6 points in one month, per Monmouth (48%). Headline goes another way: https://t.co/JHVuZTtdEq — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 16, 2021

A Monmouth University poll released Thursday revealed that Biden’s approval rating had dropped from 50 down to 40 percent nationally.

This piece originally appeared in ThePoliticalInsider.com and is used by permission.

