Although definitions vary, NASA considers that boundary as leaving the mesosphere 50 miles above mean sea level; international bodies put it higher, at 62 miles, a measure known as the Kármán Line. Neptune One reaches a maximum orbit of 100,000 feet, which means epic views but no time in zero gravity. “There isn’t really a definition of space,” argues Poynter, speaking over Zoom from the company’s headquarters in Cape Canaveral, Fla. “From this environment, you’re afforded that quintessential experience of seeing the earth just as astronauts do.”