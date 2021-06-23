https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/new-york-times-executive-editor-calls-maggie-haberman-one-of-the-finest-journalists-of-this-generation-after-fox-news-piece-on-her-trump-fixation/
A couple of days ago, Fox News published a piece on New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman — who while working for Politico “never disappointed” the Hillary Clinton campaign when asked to “tee up stories for us” — and her apparent fixation with Donald Trump.
New York Times’ scribe @maggieNYT can’t quit Trump, largely ignores Biden https://t.co/VLMRWOLJG1
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 21, 2021
Fox News’ Brian Flood backed up his assertion with numbers:
Haberman, who is also a CNN political analyst, has written or contributed to more than 100 stories since the day Biden took office and only eight were chiefly about Biden, according to a review of her online profile. The small number of Biden-related stories include pieces about the president’s reaction, or lack thereof, to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D. At least 70 stories Haberman had a hand in since Biden took office have been about Trump, not including other pieces about key figures from his world such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani. Dozens of them concerned Trump’s second impeachment trial shortly after he left office.
New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet decided to put out a statement defending Haberman through the Times’ PR account:
“Maggie Haberman is one of the finest journalists of her generation,” said @nytimes executive editor Dean Baquet. pic.twitter.com/yvhiporj1M
— NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) June 21, 2021
.@maggieNYT “is one of the finest journalists of her generation,” said NYT executive editor Dean Baquet. She “will continue to be one of our lead reporters on major political news in the coming years. We’re proud that she works for The NYT.”
(Also, Maggie is on book leave.) pic.twitter.com/KLhxJ8vWCU
— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) June 21, 2021
Reminds me of the Simpsons episode where an inanimate carbon rod won an award.
— J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 23, 2021
“Maggie is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life.’ pic.twitter.com/lNlEv0SJfL
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) June 21, 2021
— Laura Eva 💉 (@NerdyLaura) June 22, 2021
As they say in actual journalism, consider the source.
— steve warden (@swmodern) June 22, 2021
— cstreet.eth (@crystaldstreet) June 22, 2021
Embarrassing
— Mike (@Beantownump) June 22, 2021
She’s also one of the reasons I no longer subscribe.
— Kevin (@kevin5495) June 22, 2021
I beg to differ.
— I Stan for Black Women and Humanity🦋tiredofit10 (@tiredofit10) June 22, 2021
This says more about @deanbaquet than it does about @maggieNYT.
— The Franchise, MPA, Savicki Crony (@CAFranchise) June 22, 2021
I definitely look to Dean Baquet when seeking clear-eyed assessment of how the NYT has performed over the last 4 or so years.
— Josh Powers (@JoshuaCPowers) June 22, 2021
Well put.
I’m just here for the replies
— Sir Casstick (@R_CAdams) June 22, 2021
— Melanie (@Melanie13335962) June 22, 2021
— Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) June 21, 2021
— 🔴⚫ Sobriquet ⚫🔴 (@Sobriquet71) June 22, 2021
— KᗩᖇEᑎ TᑌᖇᑎEᖇ 🇨🇦 (@redwuzhere) June 22, 2021
She’s the reason I canceled my sub.
— Ger (@ger2868) June 22, 2021
She singlehandedly was the reason I cancelled my subscription to the NYT, but whateves. 🙄
— Engineer Delecto (@IAEngineer) June 22, 2021
— Lisa of House Pfizer (@asthehosptuRNs) June 22, 2021
Is there a reason you need to do a public announcement about how wonderful she is? What am I missing?
— Tracee (@TraceeM) June 22, 2021
The Fox News piece. And Sean Hannity talked about her.
Touchy much?
— Kevin (@mcnamee_kevin) June 22, 2021
I’m sure Russia agrees with this.
— Hart of Steel (@HartofSteel1) June 22, 2021
The dreaded vote of confidence….
— xxxJDxxx (@xxxJDxxx3) June 21, 2021
No ma’am. pic.twitter.com/GzvXqsg1a0
— poet|Artist 🌜 (@funksoulsista) June 22, 2021
— Somebody Else’s No Longer Purely Civil Baby (@SBfut3) June 22, 2021
— Laurel (@00LaurelJ) June 21, 2021
I can see why the institution of American journalism is failing.
— Tatiana Rodríguez (@TatianaR312) June 22, 2021
Hope she sees this bro
— What Biden Has Done (@What46HasDone) June 22, 2021
You kidding? She WROTE it
— Surreal Abraham Lincoln (@SurrealALincoln) June 22, 2021
Did someone smoke crack today?
— TheRealDee (@TheRealDenene) June 22, 2021
You’re trying too hard, @deanbaquet
— Jules (@CurmudgeonCD21) June 22, 2021
— CanadianThoughts (@CanadianWheats) June 21, 2021
— WTF, America? (@tfamerica3000) June 22, 2021
I think this is either a really ignorant statement or a really sad one.
— I am Skipper’s Human (@SkipperIsMyDog) June 22, 2021
Why not both?
