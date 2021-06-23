https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/new-york-times-executive-editor-calls-maggie-haberman-one-of-the-finest-journalists-of-this-generation-after-fox-news-piece-on-her-trump-fixation/

A couple of days ago, Fox News published a piece on New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman — who while working for Politico “never disappointed” the Hillary Clinton campaign when asked to “tee up stories for us” — and her apparent fixation with Donald Trump.

New York Times’ scribe @maggieNYT can’t quit Trump, largely ignores Biden https://t.co/VLMRWOLJG1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 21, 2021

Fox News’ Brian Flood backed up his assertion with numbers:

Haberman, who is also a CNN political analyst, has written or contributed to more than 100 stories since the day Biden took office and only eight were chiefly about Biden, according to a review of her online profile. The small number of Biden-related stories include pieces about the president’s reaction, or lack thereof, to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D. At least 70 stories Haberman had a hand in since Biden took office have been about Trump, not including other pieces about key figures from his world such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani. Dozens of them concerned Trump’s second impeachment trial shortly after he left office.

New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet decided to put out a statement defending Haberman through the Times’ PR account:

“Maggie Haberman is one of the finest journalists of her generation,” said @nytimes executive editor Dean Baquet. pic.twitter.com/yvhiporj1M — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) June 21, 2021

.@maggieNYT “is one of the finest journalists of her generation,” said NYT executive editor Dean Baquet. She “will continue to be one of our lead reporters on major political news in the coming years. We’re proud that she works for The NYT.”

(Also, Maggie is on book leave.) pic.twitter.com/KLhxJ8vWCU — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) June 21, 2021

Reminds me of the Simpsons episode where an inanimate carbon rod won an award. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 23, 2021

“Maggie is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life.’ pic.twitter.com/lNlEv0SJfL — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) June 21, 2021

As they say in actual journalism, consider the source. — steve warden (@swmodern) June 22, 2021

Embarrassing — Mike (@Beantownump) June 22, 2021

She’s also one of the reasons I no longer subscribe. — Kevin (@kevin5495) June 22, 2021

I beg to differ. — I Stan for Black Women and Humanity🦋tiredofit10 (@tiredofit10) June 22, 2021

This says more about @deanbaquet than it does about @maggieNYT. — The Franchise, MPA, Savicki Crony (@CAFranchise) June 22, 2021

I definitely look to Dean Baquet when seeking clear-eyed assessment of how the NYT has performed over the last 4 or so years. — Josh Powers (@JoshuaCPowers) June 22, 2021

Well put.

I’m just here for the replies — Sir Casstick (@R_CAdams) June 22, 2021

She’s the reason I canceled my sub. — Ger (@ger2868) June 22, 2021

She singlehandedly was the reason I cancelled my subscription to the NYT, but whateves. 🙄 — Engineer Delecto (@IAEngineer) June 22, 2021

Is there a reason you need to do a public announcement about how wonderful she is? What am I missing? — Tracee (@TraceeM) June 22, 2021

The Fox News piece. And Sean Hannity talked about her.

Touchy much? — Kevin (@mcnamee_kevin) June 22, 2021

I’m sure Russia agrees with this. — Hart of Steel (@HartofSteel1) June 22, 2021

The dreaded vote of confidence…. — xxxJDxxx (@xxxJDxxx3) June 21, 2021

pic.twitter.com/02GkWAT97x — Somebody Else’s No Longer Purely Civil Baby (@SBfut3) June 22, 2021

I can see why the institution of American journalism is failing. — Tatiana Rodríguez (@TatianaR312) June 22, 2021

Hope she sees this bro — What Biden Has Done (@What46HasDone) June 22, 2021

You kidding? She WROTE it — Surreal Abraham Lincoln (@SurrealALincoln) June 22, 2021

Did someone smoke crack today? — TheRealDee (@TheRealDenene) June 22, 2021

I think this is either a really ignorant statement or a really sad one. — I am Skipper’s Human (@SkipperIsMyDog) June 22, 2021

Why not both?

