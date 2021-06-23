https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/new-york-times-executive-editor-calls-maggie-haberman-one-of-the-finest-journalists-of-this-generation-after-fox-news-piece-on-her-trump-fixation/

A couple of days ago, Fox News published a piece on New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman — who while working for Politico “never disappointed” the Hillary Clinton campaign when asked to “tee up stories for us” — and her apparent fixation with Donald Trump.

Fox News’ Brian Flood backed up his assertion with numbers:

Haberman, who is also a CNN political analyst, has written or contributed to more than 100 stories since the day Biden took office and only eight were chiefly about Biden, according to a review of her online profile. The small number of Biden-related stories include pieces about the president’s reaction, or lack thereof, to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D. At least 70 stories Haberman had a hand in since Biden took office have been about Trump, not including other pieces about key figures from his world such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani. Dozens of them concerned Trump’s second impeachment trial shortly after he left office.

New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet decided to put out a statement defending Haberman through the Times’ PR account:

Well put.

The Fox News piece. And Sean Hannity talked about her.

Why not both?

