https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/nfl-legend-brett-favre-slams-olympics-allowing-biological-males-compete-women/

Brett Favre, the former quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, slammed the Olympics for allowing biologically male transgender athletes to partake in women’s sports.

Favre made the remarks in response to former men’s weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s confirmation earlier this week that they would be allowed to participate in the next Olympic Games against biologically female opponents. Hubbard is the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Games, representing New Zealand.

According to Fox News, Favre stated on his podcast, “It’s a man competing as a woman. That is unfair.”

Brett Favre: ‘Unfair’ Laurel Hubbard, other transgender female athletes competing as womenhttps://t.co/moQSnNrT7y — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2021

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Garland Favorito Says Georgia Officials Including Raffensperger Concealed Ballot Tampering from Judge – “We Are Discussing What to Do With It” (AUDIO)

“If I was a true female — I can’t believe I’m saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself,” said Favre.

“It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females,” he said.

Favre also had something to say about transgender BMX Freestyle competitor Chelsea Wolfe, who made headlines recently for comments she made last year about wanting to burn the American flag on the Olympic podium. Wolfe has qualified as an alternate for the next Games, according to Fox.

“I wouldn’t have her participate in my Olympics; go participate for somebody else. To say that is such a slap in our country’s face. I can’t believe this person can be allowed to participate for our country,” he said.

Other users gave their take on Twitter about Laurel competing.

“Shame on the @Olympics for not respecting & protecting women’s sports. They’re allowing a transgender weightlifter who has competed in men’s events in the past to be the 1st transgender to qualify for the country’s women’s weightlifting team for Tokyo 2020,” Franklin Graham wrote.

This is unfair and just wrong. A female competitor from Belgium said, “Life-changing opportunities are missed for some athletes—medals and Olympic qualifications—and we are powerless.” This is sad and a major step back for women’s athletics. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) June 21, 2021

Dinesh D’Souza wrote, “Laurel Hubbard competed as a man until 2013, with undistinguished results. Then he had an idea! Team New Zealand sparks outrage after picking transgender woman weightlifter to compete at Olympics.”

Laurel Hubbard competed as a man until 2013, with undistinguished results. Then he had an idea! Team New Zealand sparks outrage after picking transgender woman weightlifter to compete at Olympics https://t.co/Oj9D4buGyS — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 22, 2021

Download ‘The Scoop TV’ video streaming app, the Conservative Alternative to Netflix!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

