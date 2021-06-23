https://noqreport.com/2021/06/23/nj-school-board-puts-holidays-back-on-calendar-because-taking-them-off-was-idiotic/

There’s something academics and politicians have in common. They tend to overthink things that are meaningless while ignoring the plain truth in front of them. Such was the case when a New Jersey school board came to the magnanimous decision to eliminate all holidays from their school calendars because of… (checks notes)… wokeness.

Parents flooded school board meetings to tell the board members how idiotic they were. The decision had been made as a result of backlash for changing “Columbus Day” to “Indigenous Peoples Day.” In a petulant show of immaturity, the board thought it was best for an educational institution to eliminate history from the calendar by labeling all holidays as “days off.”

Petitions were signed calling for board members to resign. Speeches were delivered explaining the idiocy of the move. National talking heads ridiculed the decision as, well, idiotic. But in the end, the board relented and returned history to the school calendars.

According to Fox News:

The Randolph Board of Education voted 8-1 Monday to reinstate the holidays after dozens of members of the community voiced outrage during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Tom Tatem, a Randolph Township father of four who created a petition demanding school board members resign, and James Jacobi, a Randolph Township father of three, told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that the victory should be a lesson in transparency for towns across America.

“It’s not about being the loudest to get your way, it’s really about learning that this needs to be a transparent and accountable and collaborative process with the town that you live in,” Jacobi said. “And that’s one of the biggest messages we were giving the board last night, consistently across 40 different speakers. And that’s what they really need to come and think about.”

“They got the message,” Tatem said. “They reversed course on their decision, which is very much appreciated.”

Let’s call this what it is: saving face after realizing their idiocy had made the national stage. But hey, at least one school board member decided to remain idiotic. They officially win the Woke Award for stubborn denial of idiocy.

