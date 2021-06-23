https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/23/not-buying-it-journalist-targeted-by-the-lincoln-project-for-exposing-their-sins-weighs-in-on-law-firm-clearing-lincoln-project-of-wrongdoing/

Earlier today, we covered the law firm retained by the Lincoln Project concluding their investigation and finding that the Lincoln Project didn’t know about John Weaver sexually preying upon young men, including some who were underage. This same law firm also employed lawyers who had reportedly donated to the Lincoln Project, which is just a coincidence, we’re sure.

Well anyway, The 19th journalist Amanda Becker has some thoughts about that. And, given the fact that now-former Lincoln Project senior adviser Kurt Bardella posted private messages between her and Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn (he was just too tired from fighting Trump to say no to the unnamed party that asked him to do it), Becker has some thoughts about this latest Lincoln Project news:

A 4-month investigation by a law firm whose attorneys donated to Lincoln Project has cleared co-founders of wrongdoing/knowledge of sexual harassment allegations, in direct refutation of timeline reported by myself & others, 🧵: https://t.co/1lrvIXlVlehttps://t.co/s7ovKjBMDh https://t.co/4rBoEoOdHv — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) June 22, 2021

My earlier reporting on Lincoln Project, based on interviews w/ nearly 2 dozen associated individuals, showed a “workplace where women in key positions were sidelined and where sexist and homophobic language was used by those in leadership posts.” https://t.co/1lrvIXlVle — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) June 22, 2021

I also confirmed, from individuals with first-hand knowledge, that some of the Lincoln Project’s management knew about sexual harassment allegations against a co-founder as early as March 2020: https://t.co/s7ovKjBMDh — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) June 22, 2021

As my first story, below, was set to publish, the Lincoln Project’s mgmt, instead of responding, published private messages btwn myself & a departed co-founder, whom they had been spying on — I have not yet spoken about what I know about that decision. https://t.co/1lrvIXlVle — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) June 22, 2021

We’re sure she’s got some interesting information to share.

In the days/weeks after I published, some at the Lincoln Project continued to take steps to try to stymy future reporting in a variety of ways. While I haven’t had reason to write about them since, never fear, should the need arise, I will: https://t.co/1lrvIXlVle — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) June 22, 2021

My question right now would be this: What is the definition of ‘actionable’ in this statement? If what they were told about as early as March 2020 was not ‘actionable’ sexual harassment, why the strong-armed tactics? — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) June 22, 2021

That’s a great question. If nothing Weaver did was “actionable,” why did the Lincoln Project seek out to undermine and destroy anyone who shined a light on it?

Good thread here detailing how the Lincoln Project’s “investigation” into its coverup of John Weaver’s sexual misconduct is a textbook whitewash. H/t someone who RT’d it into my feed, but whose identity I can’t recall now. Sorry. https://t.co/excozI3y4m — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 23, 2021

What it sounds like to us is that this law firm is attempting to cover up the Lincoln Project’s coverup of John Weaver’s sexual predation. In keeping with the Lincoln Project tradition of trying to bury inconvenient truths.

