https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-announces-house-will-create-select-committee-investigate-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she will form a select committee to investigate the Jan.6 Capitol riot.

The committee will merge the various House committees’ ongoing riot-related probes into one effort.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, did not provide details as to who she will choose to lead the committee or its composition.

“The select committee will investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack, and it will report recommendations for the prevention of any future attack,” said Pelosi, according to CNN.

Pelosi’s announcement comes four weeks after Senate Republicans blocked a 9/11 style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The commission would have been made up of a 10 member panel, consisting of five Republicans and five Democrats, and would have investigated the circumstances that led up to the riot.

