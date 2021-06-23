https://justthenews.com/government/pelosi-no-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-unless-senate-also-passes-reconciliation-bill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the House chamber will not take up infrastructure legislation unless the Senate chamber approves both a bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill, but she added that in the absence of a bipartisan bill, the House will act once the Senate approves a reconciliation bill.

“So let me be really clear on this: We will not take up a bill in the House until the Senate passes the bipartisan bill … and a reconciliation bill. If there is no bipartisan bill, then we’ll just go when the Senate passes a reconciliation bill,” she said, noting that she is “hopeful that we would have the bipartisan bill.”

The California Democrat said that “there ain’t gonna be no bipartisan bill unless we are going to have the reconciliation bill.”

Pelosi’s comments on Thursday came before President Biden announced that he and a bipartisan group of senators had reached a deal on a compromise infrastructure plan. The cost would be $973 billion across five years or $1.2 trillion over eight years, according to the Associated Press, which reported that it involves more than $500 billion in new spending.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

