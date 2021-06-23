https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/06/23/police-arrest-2-parents-who-spoke-out-against-crt-transgenderism-at-loudoun-school-board-meeting-n1456732

Loudoun County, Va., has become ground zero in the debates over Marxist critical race theory (CRT) and transgender orthodoxy in education. Parents have spoken out against the unjust attempted suspension of PE teacher Tanner Cross and the threat of CRT masquerading as “sensitivity training.” After a meeting of the Loudoun County School Board devolved into a shouting match on Tuesday night, police arrested two men, reportedly parents. The board chair then castigated parents for engaging in “dog-whistle politics.”

“Tonight, the Loudoun County School Board meeting was interrupted by those who wish to use the public comment period to disrupt our work and disrespect each other,” school board Chair Brenda Sheridan said on Tuesday as the meeting ended, Fox News reported.

“Dog-whistle politics will not delay our work. We will not back down from fighting for the rights of our students and continuing our focus on equity,” Sheridan declared.

A whopping 259 residents signed up to speak during the public comment session, but the board cut the meeting far too short for most of them to have a say. According to Fox News, the first six speakers supported LCPS Policy 8040, which would require teachers to refer to students by preferred gender pronouns, rather than the pronouns that correspond to a student’s biological sex as male or female.

The ruckus began when the seventh speaker, who identified herself as the mother of a transgender student, declared that “hate” was “dripping from the followers of Jesus in this room” — an attack on the Christian parents in the district who have argued that discussions of transgender identity should take place at home rather than at school.

After a five-minute recess, Sheridan announced that board members had voted unanimously to end public comment if the room erupted again.

Multiple parents addressed the case of Tanner Cross, whom the district suspended after he spoke out against the transgender policy because many people who identify as transgender later go on to “detransition” back to identifying with their biological sex.

“I’m a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion, it’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our God,” Cross had argued. The school district suspended him, but he filed a lawsuit and a judge ordered his reinstatement. The district is appealing the judge’s decision, and parents demanded that the district drop that appeal.

One woman urged the board members who are facing a recall effort to simply resign and save the taxpayers more money. Former state Sen. Dick Black excoriated the board over its treatment of Cross. He also mentioned the “anti-racist” Facebook group in which community members had urged one another to harass conservative neighbors. The chamber erupted in cheers, which led the board to silence further comments.

Many conservative parents in the room began singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” as board members left.

One man refused to leave the room until everyone who had prepared remarks had gotten his or her opportunity to speak. Deputies told him they would arrest him for trespassing. A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) spokesperson said authorities arrested the man, issued him a trespassing summons, and released him.

Officers then arrested a second man who allegedly “was acting disorderly and displayed aggressive behavior towards another attendee.” Authorities charged him with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Only 51 of the 259 people who had signed up for public comments actually got a chance to speak.

Transgender activists insist that society must kowtow to transgender identity in order to prevent the suicides of people who suffer from gender dysphoria (the persistent identification of the gender opposite one’s biological sex). Yet there is no evidence that transgender surgery improves the mental health outcomes of gender dysphoric people. Men and women who formerly identified as transgender and underwent surgery have grown to reject transgender identity and lament the damage they did to their own bodies. Last year, Britain’s High Court ruled that children under age 16 lack the ability to consent to “puberty-blocking” drugs and cross-sex hormones that have irreversible life-long effects.

Similarly, critical race theory — which teaches people to seize on any racial disparity as ipso facto proof of racial discrimination, despite the clear prohibitions of racial discrimination in federal law — is wreaking havoc on society, leading teachers and politicians to demonize white people for the color of their skin and creating new racial preferences and discrimination. It has sparked a civil war in education, with parents revolting, teachers resigning, and school districts introducing racism in the name of “anti-racism.”

While Republicans have sounded the alarm about critical race theory, Democrats have obfuscated the issue, claiming that concern about CRT is a “conspiracy theory” or even a manifestation of white “privilege.” Such claims effectively erase the black parents, black teachers, and Asian organizations that have rightly condemned CRT.

The events of Tuesday night show just how hollow Sheridan’s response truly was. If parents who oppose transgender orthodoxy and CRT in education are engaging in “dog-whistle politics,” why do they turn out by the hundreds and why are they willing to stand on principle, even when it means getting arrested? CRT and transgender orthodoxy are rightly controversial, and parents in Loudoun County are demonstrating just how important these issues truly are.

2 parents protesting against CRT and a transgender policy have just been arrested after a Loudoun County, Virginia school board meeting was declared an unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/0lKhZYG7Pw — Pembrokeshire-Patriot (@DarrenEdmundso1) June 23, 2021

