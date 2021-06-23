https://www.dailywire.com/news/poll-majority-of-republicans-think-critical-race-theory-is-bad-for-society

A new poll released on Wednesday portrayed the feelings of many Republicans about the controversial leftist Critical Race Theory (CRT) doctrine.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll was conducted from June 18-20 and included a collection of 2,041 registered voters. It showed that, among its respondents, Republicans are largely against CRT, but people from all sides of the political aisle have certainly heard about the Leftist theory.

When asked how much respondents have “seen, read, or heard” about CRT, 57% of conservatives replied they had seen, read, or heard “A lot” or “Some” about CRT while 56% of liberals responded the same way. Within party lines, the results were similar. Among respondents who identified as Democrats, 50% said they had heard some or a lot about CRT, while 52% of Republicans and 44% of Independents had.

The poll showed that 55% of Republican men had a somewhat or very unfavorable view of CRT, while only 41% of Republican women had a somewhat or very unfavorable view of it.

When asked about the impact of CRT on society, 54% of Republicans in the poll said it has a negative impact while only 13% of Democrats held the same view. Among Independents, 35% said that it has a negative impact on society.

Regarding the teaching of CRT in K-12 schools, 63% of Republicans said they somewhat or strongly opposed it.

Democrats took a different stance with 50% responding that they strongly or somewhat support the teaching of the doctrine in schools, while 38% of Independents notably responded in opposition to its teaching.

Party lines differed concerning the belief of whether the teaching of CRT is currently happening in schooling systems, as well. Respondents were asked if they thought that CRT was being taught in most K-12 schools, with 16% of Republicans saying that they think it is “definitely” being taught and 32% of Republicans saying it is “probably” being taught. Among Democrats, only 11% said they think it is “definitely” being taught, while 16% say it is “probably” being taught.

Members of the Left and the mainstream media have largely sought to discredit any disapproval of Critical Race Theory, decrying it as an attempt by conservatives to limit the telling of history. Parents around the country, however, are speaking out against their local schools that incorporate the far-Left teaching into their curriculum.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, a black father in Illinois spoke out about the problems surrounding CRT at a local school board meeting.

“When you talk about Critical Race Theory, which is pretty much gonna be teaching kids how to hate each other, how to dislike each other … it’s pretty much what it’s all going to come down to,” Ty Smith said in the viral video. “You going to deliberately teach kids, this white kid right here got it better than you because he white? You going to purposely tell a white kid, ‘Oh, the black people are all down and suppressed.’ How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?”

State legislatures have also begun to take action against the curriculum. Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbott signed a bill into law earlier this month focused on pushing back against the teaching of CRT in Texas schools.

As The Daily Wire reported, “The bill outlines requirements for how the state board of education should present its history curriculum.”

“Teachers may not require students to learn certain concepts related to critical race theory, including that one race or sex is ‘inherently superior’ to another, that an individual is ‘inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously’ due to his race, or that an individual bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex,” The Daily Wire noted.

“Other banned concepts include that a meritocracy or traits like a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by one race to oppress another race, that slavery in the U.S. constitutes the true founding of the country, or that slavery and racism are anything other than ‘deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to, the authentic founding principles of the United States, which include liberty and equality,’” per The Daily Wire.

