White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested during Tuesday’s press conference that rapes in cities and other violent crimes were increasing because of gun violence.

“You said, yesterday, the President feels a lot — a great deal of the crime we’re seeing is a result of gun violence, but the stats show it’s not just gun crimes,” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy said. “So why does the President think there’s been a 30 percent increase in car thefts in D.C., 47 percent increase in robbery in New York City, or a 98 percent increase in rapes in Atlanta?”

“Well, first, I think, if you look at a number of cities across the country, it is actually driven by gun violence,” Psaki said in response to Doocy’s question. “Take St. Louis: In 2021, 96 percent of homicides where the instrument is known were committed using a firearm. In New York City, from March 2020 to March 2021, shooting incidents have jumped 77 percent. The city recorded more than 1,500 shootings in 2020; 97 percent more than 777 in 2019. There are major cities across the country where gun violence is absolutely the driver, where it is absolutely increasing. And that will be a central part of what he’ll talk about when he delivers his remarks tomorrow.”

