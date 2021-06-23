https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/rasmussen-majority-american-voters-support-full-forensic-audits-election-results/

Democrat voter fraud in pictures: late night Atlanta, Ballot drop at the TCF Center, blocking observers in Detroit

This is BIG NEWS– 55% of American voters support full forensic audits of the election results.

Via Rasmussen Polling:

And according to The War Room–
41% of American people do not think Joe Biden is the legitimate president.

