https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/rasmussen-majority-american-voters-support-full-forensic-audits-election-results/

Democrat voter fraud in pictures: late night Atlanta, Ballot drop at the TCF Center, blocking observers in Detroit

This is BIG NEWS– 55% of American voters support full forensic audits of the election results.

Via Rasmussen Polling:

Reader Alert: Majority of U.S. likely voters support audits of election results … More soon https://t.co/wIZqZ9UAMm — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 23, 2021

And according to The War Room–

41% of American people do not think Joe Biden is the legitimate president.

#WarRoomPandemic

SKB… “We’re winning. We won in November.”

“You’re the vanguard of the salvation of this republic.” Rasmussen

55% of American support full forensic audits.

41% biden illegitimate p “55% …. Directly related to your work as a Force Multiplier” — MA 🇺🇸 FLA Deplorable Chump (@ecipmck) June 23, 2021

