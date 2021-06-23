https://hannity.com/media-room/read-the-law-heres-what-has-virginia-parents-up-in-arms-over-states-new-transgender-law/

Tensions in Loudoun Country, Virginia reached a boiling point this week when local police arrested parents at a school board meeting who were peacefully protesting a new transgender law.

State Senator Jennifer Boysko said the transgender policy in question in Loudoun County Public Schools is actually legally required under a new state law.

“I would like to clarify for the public to understand that the the new policies that you all are undertaking have been mandated by the state board of education, in part by legislation that I carried,” Boysko said

Advocates for gay and transgender rights are here as well.

We’re told close to 200 people have signed up to speak during the public comment portion of tonight’s LCPS school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/Y1cvhDH8sk — Heather Graf (@Heather7News) June 22, 2021

The lawmaker is referring to Senate Bill 161, which was signed by Governor Ralph Northam in 2020 and takes effect at the start of the 2021 school year.

Read the law below:

Public elementary and secondary schools; treatment of transgender students; policies. Requires the Department of Education to develop and make available to each school board, no later than December 31, 2020, model policies concerning the treatment of transgender students in public elementary and secondary schools that address common issues regarding transgender students in accordance with evidence-based best practices and include information, guidance, procedures, and standards relating to (i) compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws; (ii) maintenance of a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harassment for all students; (iii) prevention of and response to bullying and harassment; (iv) maintenance of student records; (v) identification of students; (vi) protection of student privacy and the confidentiality of sensitive information; (vii) enforcement of sex-based dress codes; and (viii) student participation in sex-specific school activities and events, excluding athletics, and use of school facilities. The bill requires each school board to adopt, no later than the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, policies that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than such model policies developed by the Department of Education. This bill is identical to HB 145.

Read the full report here.

CAKE SHOP CHAOS: Colorado Targets SAME Christian Baker Over Transgender Cake posted by Hannity Staff – 8.15.18 The Colorado commission aimed at tackling bigotry and racial prejudice throughout the state is again targeting a Christian baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding; this time attacking the chef for refusing to create a confection celebrating transgenderism. According to the Denver Post, Cake shop owner Jack Phillips is suing Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper after he claimed the state’s Civil Rights Commission again targeted the baker for refusing to “commemorate a gender transition.” “The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop has sued Gov. John Hickenlooper and state civil rights officials, claiming Colorado has renewed its religious persecution by investigating him — in defiance of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision — for refusing to create a cake commemorating gender transition,” writes the Post. “Jack Phillips of Lakewood brought the lawsuit late Tuesday night in Denver U.S. District Court against Hickenlooper and members of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission,” adds the article. In June, the Supreme Court ruled that Phillips was exercising his constitutional rights when he refused to bake a cake to commemorate a same-sex wedding; saying it was his “freedom of expression” to deny his services. Read the full story here. CAKE WAR: Colorado Baker Says State ‘TARGETING’ His Religious Freedom, DEFYING Supreme Court posted by Hannity Staff – 8.16.18 The Colorado baker who is suing the state for “defying” a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year slammed the Colorado Civil Rights Commission Thursday, saying the organization was again targeting his business over a “transgender transition” celebration. Baker Jack Phillips -who won a Supreme Court decision that upheld his religious freedom in denying certain customers service- claims the state’s Commission is harassing his business after he refused to bake a cake that he believes violates his faith. In an op-ed piece published in USA Today, Phillips states “the state is contradicting what it told the Supreme Court in my prior case. The government said that I can decline to create custom cakes with pro-LGBT designs or themes, announcing in no uncertain terms that I am free ‘to decline to sell cakes with ‘pro-gay’ designs or inscriptions.’” “Yet the cake requested in the new case obviously had a pro-LGBT design. The person who requested it even recognized that the design was intended to represent and celebrate a gender transition. The inconsistency between what the state told the Supreme Court and what it is doing to me now shows the government’s real policy: No matter the circumstances, I must be punished,” he adds. Read his full response here.

