In an era of “defund the police” insanity, Senator Josh Hawley is introducing a legislative agenda to combat the officer shortage that liberals have fueled.

The Untied States only employs 35% fewer police per-capita as the world average. Studies estimate that a 10% increase in the number of officers would reduce crime by 3-5%.

In 2018 the U.S. employed 238 cops per 100,000 people, while France employed 429 per 100k, Italy 456 per 100k, Russia 515 per 100k, and Germany 388 per 100k. The gap is only growing as countless cities nationwide report officer shortages. Just last week Portland’s entire police riot squad resigned.

According to a press release from Hawley’s office, the legislative agenda will include the following:

100,000 New Law Enforcement Officers : a bill to provide grants to local communities to support hiring an additional 100,000 additional law enforcement officers to protect American families.

: a bill to provide grants to local communities to support hiring an additional 100,000 additional law enforcement officers to protect American families. Protecting Law Enforcement in the Line of Duty : a bill to increase maximum penalties for assaulting federal officers by 50%.

: a bill to increase maximum penalties for assaulting federal officers by 50%. Protecting Federal Judges, Prosecutors, and Law Enforcement Officers from Violence and Doxing : a bill that directs DOJ, together with DHS, to develop programs to protect the privacy and personal information of judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officials.

: a bill that directs DOJ, together with DHS, to develop programs to protect the privacy and personal information of judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officials. Protecting Federal Law Enforcement Officers from Doxing : a bill to double the penalty for doxing federal law enforcement officials and other federal officials.

: a bill to double the penalty for doxing federal law enforcement officials and other federal officials. Protecting Federal Courthouses and Judges : a bill to increase penalties for damage to federal courthouses and unauthorized access to areas where federal judges work, reside, or visit.

: a bill to increase penalties for damage to federal courthouses and unauthorized access to areas where federal judges work, reside, or visit. Promoting Concealed Carry Rights for Law Enforcement Officers : a bill to amend the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA) to extend concealed carry rights to federal judges and prosecutors.

: a bill to amend the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA) to extend concealed carry rights to federal judges and prosecutors. Further Expanding Support for Police Officers : a bill to expand Senator Hawley’s previously passed “Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act of 2019,” by increasing funding for family services, stress reduction, suicide prevention, and other programs for federal officers.

: a bill to expand Senator Hawley’s previously passed “Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act of 2019,” by increasing funding for family services, stress reduction, suicide prevention, and other programs for federal officers. Protecting Law Enforcement from Targeting : a bill to create a separate criminal offense for targeting someone based on their status as a law enforcement officer.

: a bill to create a separate criminal offense for targeting someone based on their status as a law enforcement officer. Protecting Law Enforcement from Ambush: a bill to increase criminal penalties for ambushing enforcement officers.

It’s needed now more than ever.

In 2020 an already bloody Chicago saw a 50% increase in homicides compared to the year prior. Los Angeles saw a 30% increase, while New York City saw a nearly 40% increase. Nationally the murder rate grew 25% in 2020, and this trend has no signs of slowing down in 2021.

