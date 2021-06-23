https://www.oann.com/senate-to-hear-google-facebook-and-twitter-amid-brazil-pandemic-probe/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=senate-to-hear-google-facebook-and-twitter-amid-brazil-pandemic-probe



FILE PHOTO: Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from Reuters files. FILE PHOTO: Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from Reuters files.

June 23, 2021

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – A Brazilian Senate committee has formally called representatives of Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify in an ongoing probe into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the representatives of the firms would testify as witnesses, they could eventually come under investigation themselves. The three firms did not have an immediate comment on the decision.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Eduardo Simões; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

