https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/559985-senate-negotiators-white-house-officials-agree-on-infrastructure-framework

Senators involved in bipartisan negotiations say they’ve agreed to an infrastructure “framework” that White House officials signed off on, and they’ll meet with President BidenJoe BidenBaltimore police chief calls for more ‘boots on the ground’ to handle crime wave Biden to deliver remarks at Sen. John Warner’s funeral Garland dismisses broad review of politicization of DOJ under Trump MORE on Thursday to brief him.

“Republicans and Democrats have come together, along with the White House, and we’ve agreed on a framework and we’re gonna be heading to the White House tomorrow,” Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyOvernight Defense: Joint Chiefs warn against sweeping reform to military justice system | Senate panel plans July briefing on war authorization repeal | National Guard may have ‘training issues’ if not reimbursed Equilibrium — Presented by NextEra Energy — Flaming shipwreck wreaks havoc on annual sea turtle migration Senate panel plans July briefing on war authorization repeal MORE (R-Utah) told reporters.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinSchumer vows next steps after ‘ridiculous,’ ‘awful’ GOP election bill filibuster Biden says push to advance elections overhaul ‘far from over’ Pelosi quashes reports on Jan. 6 select committee MORE (D-W.Va.), another member of the group, confirmed the White House officials in the meeting signed off on the framework and that they “came to an agreement.”

“They said it sounded good. … We said we’re all on the same page,” Manchin added about the White House reaction in the meeting.

The plan, according to the senators, consists largely of details the bipartisan group has released in recent weeks as the senators tried to gain momentum for their proposal. It includes $579 billion in new spending for a total of $974 billion over five years or $1.2 trillion over eight years.

The announcement is a significant boost to the chances of passing a bipartisan infrastructure package and a dramatic U-turn from as recently as Wednesday, when senators outside of the group appeared increasingly pessimistic that they would be able to get a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package amid deep divisions over how to pay for it.

But senators exiting the meeting stressed the agreed-to framework includes a deal on both the top-line and how to pay for the spending.

Senators added they still need to speak with Biden, whom they will meet with at the White House on Thursday. White House officials are also meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi quashes reports on Jan. 6 select committee Overnight Defense: Joint Chiefs warn against sweeping reform to military justice system | Senate panel plans July briefing on war authorization repeal | National Guard may have ‘training issues’ if not reimbursed On The Money: Powell says pickup in job gains likely this fall | Schumer, Pelosi meeting with White House on infrastructure MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerWhite House draws ire of progressives amid voting rights defeat Murkowski to vote ‘no’ on voting rights bill Harris to preside over Senate for voting rights debate MORE (D-N.Y.) at the Capitol on Wednesday night.

“We owe it to the president to bring him up to speed on everything,” Manchin said.

The White House, in a statement, didn’t give Biden’s endorsement to the framework. Any sign-off by White House officials would also still need his approval. Senators are working to try to build up enough support to get 60 votes and still need to draft their legislation.

“White House senior staff had two productive meetings today with the bipartisan group of Senators who have been negotiating about infrastructure. The group made progress towards an outline of a potential agreement, and the President has invited the group to come to the White House tomorrow to discuss this in-person,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki Jen PsakiBaltimore police chief calls for more ‘boots on the ground’ to handle crime wave White House draws ire of progressives amid voting rights defeat White House admits July 4 vaccine marker will be missed MORE said in a statement.

