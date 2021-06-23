https://www.dailywire.com/news/sexy-beasts-new-netflix-dating-show-has-contestants-dress-up-in-elaborate-animal-costumes

Netflix is launching a new dating show, “Sexy Beasts,” which will have contestants dress up in elaborate makeup and prosthetics to go on blind dates with each other.

Netflix dropped a trailer for the show in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test,” Netflix tweeted.

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021

The show, produced by All3Media-backed Lion TV, has been compared to Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” a reality singing competition show, and “Love Is Blind,” another reality dating show that also premiered on Netflix.

The “real-life singles” will dress up as anything from a devil to a dolphin, owl, beaver, scarecrow, panda, and mouse, according to the clips from the trailer.

Comedian Rob Delaney, best known as the creator of the British sitcom “Catastrophe,” will host the Netflix series.

“Welcome to the strangest blind date ever,” the trailer’s narrator says. “Could you fall in love with someone based on personality alone?”

“Personality for me is everything,” a contestant in a bug mask with antennae says.

Another contestant dressed in a Chewbacca-esque beaver costume disagrees, declaring, “Ass first, personality second.”

“I want to get married. I want to have babies before I’m like 26. Do you have health insurance,” a contestant in a panda mask asks the contestant sitting across the table, who is wearing a bull mask with horns.

“This is really weird right now,” one contestant says, while another worries, “So what if I pick you, and I’m not what you expect underneath?”

Costumes apparently won’t stop the cuddling, however.

“I kissed this girl and I don’t know what she looks like,” one contestant says.

“There’s interspecies relationships happening on my grounds. I won’t stand for it,” a costumed contestant jokes as he takes a horse and carriage ride with his date.

The contestants will make their romantic selection before they see the face of their match.

“Sexy Beasts” is scheduled to premiere next month, Wednesday, July 21. Netflix has committed to two six-episode seasons of the show so far. The second season will drop later this year.

“Making ‘Sexy Beasts’ for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process,” Simon Welton, creator and executive producer for Lion TV, told Variety.

“With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat. I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like.”

Nick Catliff, Lion TV’s chief content officer, and Richard Bradley, Lion TV’s chief creative officer, called the show “fun, frivolous and totally original which is just what we all need during these strange times.”

“It’s great to be working with a streamer that supports genuine creativity and risk-taking across the genres,” they said.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

