Earlier this year President Biden set a goal to have 70 percent of U.S. adults vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose by the 4th of July. That goal apparently won’t be reached, but The Hill’s tweet added a couple of extra words to help convey the impression that otherwise, this administration has been incredibly successful:

Wow. Did the Biden press office write that headline?

Just imagine the headlines if Trump were still president and that goal wasn’t met.

That, and so much more.

