https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/23/shameful-propaganda-the-hill-reports-a-rare-setback-for-biden-and-people-have-thoughts/

Earlier this year President Biden set a goal to have 70 percent of U.S. adults vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose by the 4th of July. That goal apparently won’t be reached, but The Hill’s tweet added a couple of extra words to help convey the impression that otherwise, this administration has been incredibly successful:

NEW: White House announces expected failure to hit July 4 vaccine marker, a rare setback for Biden https://t.co/3KGrozDwwj pic.twitter.com/NQEJlG6Fpz — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2021

Wow. Did the Biden press office write that headline?

A rare setback for Biden … are you high? https://t.co/V7ipLS2xLa — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 23, 2021

Just imagine the headlines if Trump were still president and that goal wasn’t met.

His whole administration is nothing but set backs. What good has he accomplished? — Capybara (@Capybara_8) June 22, 2021

“Rare setback?“ So you consider the endless string of failures up-to-date to be progress? https://t.co/KuGimU7QG2 — Dr. Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) June 23, 2021

“A rare setback”….🙄

He’s destroyed America in just 5 months. https://t.co/4Yl78zT7qG — Paula (@pc_mj1981) June 23, 2021

A rare setback? His entire presidency has been a giant setback. https://t.co/c6POQkeK4k — Jeff Dornik (@JeffTheGK) June 23, 2021

“Rare setback?“ So you consider the endless string of failures up-to-date to be progress? https://t.co/KuGimU7QG2 — Dr. Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) June 23, 2021

” a rare setback ” Shameful propaganda. The Hill is beyond fake news at this point. https://t.co/dQHMGm8863 — Starship Alves (@StarshipAlves) June 23, 2021

LMAO!! “A “rare” set back”. Good God, the media is dead in this country. Stop licking his boots @thehill!! https://t.co/z4Ch3uPLFR — Pissed Off Patriot ❤🇺🇸💙 (@KeeslerSandy) June 23, 2021

A rare set back? The Jobs Reports would like to have a word. https://t.co/o4ZL3gj7yb — 𝑺𝒖𝒛𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒆 𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒉 (@Suz_Eliz69) June 23, 2021

That, and so much more.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

