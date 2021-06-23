http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/fw1hs7L_lTE/primary-day-2021-curtis-sliwa-wins-republican-mayoral-primary

Sliwa wins GOP primary

Radio host and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa is projected to win the Republican nomination for mayor of New York.

NEW YORK (AP)Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa has won the Republican mayoral primary in New York City.

Sliwa defeated businessman Fernando Mateo. Ranked choice voting wasn’t a factor because there were only two candidates in the race.

Sliwa does not have much of a chance to win the November general election in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 7 to 1.

Former allies, the two Republicans Sliwa and Mateo traded personal insults and tried to shout over each other during one debate on Zoom.

Sliwa, a radio host who still wears his red Guardian Angels beret when he appears in public, got an endorsement from former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who called him “my great friend” in a robocall to Republican voters.

Mateo, a restaurateur who has led organizations advocating for car service drivers and bodega owners, was endorsed by Michael Flynn, former president Donald Trump’s first national security adviser.

NYC GOP mayoral primary

The Republican primary for mayor pits Curtis Sliwa against Fernando Mateo.

