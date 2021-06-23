https://www.theblaze.com/news/socialist-mayoral-candidate-upset-victory-buffalo-primary

India B. Walton — a self-identified socialist and community activist who was practically unknown just months ago — claimed victory in Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary in Buffalo, New York, the Buffalo News reported.

Walton shocked four-term incumbent Byron W. Brown in what the paper said many called “the most historic upset in the city’s political history.”

What are the details?

When reporters on Tuesday asked Walton if she considers herself a socialist, the News said she replied, “Oh, absolutely. The entire intent of this campaign is to draw down power and resources to the ground level and into the hands of the people.”

Walton added to supporters at a victory gathering, “We set out not only to change Buffalo but to change the way progressive politics are run. … Today is only the beginning. This is about building the infrastructure to challenge every damn seat. I’m talking about committee seats, school board, Common Council. All we are doing in this moment is claiming what is rightfully ours,” the paper said.

Mother Jones noted that Walton, a former nurse, “looks to Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) as a role model.”

Bush, as readers of TheBlaze already know, is a radical leftist who wants reparations, supports defunding police, praised a Black Lives Matter activist who called for the death of cops, and recently accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and acting as an “apartheid” state.

More from Mother Jones on Walton’s plans:

In her first 100 days, Walton has promised to sign a tenant’s bill of rights that would install a tenant advocate and institute rent control. She wants to remove police from responding to most mental health calls. She plans to declare Buffalo a sanctuary city. She would be the first woman to be Buffalo’s mayor. While there are other radical mayors in the United States, Walton would be the only socialist mayor in a major city.

The Buffalo News said Walton, 38, was leading Brown by a big margin late Tuesday; Brown didn’t immediately concede, however, noting he’s waiting for absentee ballots to come in.

Walton’s volunteers made 19,000 calls Monday night and contacted “every Democratic primary voter in Buffalo with a phone number in the voter file,” campaign spokesman Seamus Gallivan told the paper.







