https://noqreport.com/2021/06/23/speaker-pelosi-moving-toward-select-committee-for-january-6-reports/

Share the truth

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reportedly eyeing a select committee to investigate the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6. Multiple outlets reported that Pelosi had told the Steering and Policy Committee that she intends to form a select committee to serve as a “pursuit of truth.”

The speaker quickly walked back the report:

“No, I did not make that announcement,” Pelosi said of the potential for a select committee. “Somebody put out a false report.” But even after her denial, a source who heard the speaker said she had indicated she had given the Senate a few weeks to act and that the existing House committees are too big and unwieldy. Select committee will be named, the source said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 22, 2021 PELOSI says she did NOT make an announcement on a select committee on January 6. Tells reporters “Somebody put out a false report.” — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) June 22, 2021 Colleague Jason Donner rpts Pelosi’s office says she will announce this week whether she will create a select committee to probe the January 6 riot — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 23, 2021 A spokesperson in the speaker’s office […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

