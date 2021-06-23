https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sr-1-dies-in-senate-vote/

Posted by Kane on June 23, 2021 2:55 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Notice the pain in Kamala’s voice.

Senate Republicans torpedoed the “For the People Act,” a federal takeover of elections, on Tuesday night. The legislation received 50 affirmative votes along party lines, with no Republican support. Democrats were unable to overcome the GOP filibuster to move forward with the legislation.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...