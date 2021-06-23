https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sr-1-dies-in-senate-vote/
BREAKING: GOP BLOCKS DEMS’ ‘VOTING RIGHTS’ BILL; VP PLEDGES ‘FIGHT IS NOT OVER’ pic.twitter.com/LeemMusRKE
Notice the pain in Kamala’s voice.
Senate Republicans torpedoed the “For the People Act,” a federal takeover of elections, on Tuesday night. The legislation received 50 affirmative votes along party lines, with no Republican support. Democrats were unable to overcome the GOP filibuster to move forward with the legislation.
The #CorruptPoliticiansAct provides welfare for politicians with a 6-to-1 match of campaign donations with taxpayer money.
S. 1 is an unprecedented power grab & a blatant attempt by those who are in power–by the slimmest margin possible–to overhaul & rewrite election laws for all 50 states in one fell swoop. Yesterday, I addressed Democrats’ misnamed “For the People Act” on the #Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/U9KKNPrE20
❌Gives states’ authority to the federal government.
❌Enacts unpopular reforms like ballot harvesting.
❌Bans voter ID.
S.1 is a partisan power grab. pic.twitter.com/sUGtXVcdwg
MCCONNELL: The biggest lie being told in American politics has been that the states are involved in a systematic effort to suppress the vote. That’s not happening. As we all know, we had the biggest voter turnout last year since 1900. pic.twitter.com/wrONnJTJpq
