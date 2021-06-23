https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/559797-supreme-court-backs-student-in-speech-rights-dispute-with-school

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with a teen student who claimed her school district violated the First Amendment by punishing her for a profanity-laced social media post she sent while away from school grounds.

The 8-1 ruling could have major implications for student speech rights in a social media age that has blurred the line between on- and off-campus speech.

The dispute arose after Brandi Levy, a high school freshman at the time, posted an expletive-filled social media message airing frustration over her rejection from the varsity cheerleading squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“F— school f— softball f— cheer f— everything,” the 14-year-old wrote in a 2017 post on Snapchat alongside a picture of herself and a friend with raised middle fingers. Levy sent the Snap on a weekend while at a convenience store.

The post eventually made its way to the school’s cheerleading coaches, who suspended Levy from the junior varsity cheering squad for a year, prompting her lawsuit against Mahanoy Area High School in rural Pennsylvania.

Developing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

