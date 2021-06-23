https://www.theblaze.com/news/samaria-rice-shaun-king-fraud

Controversial Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King received a brutal rebuke from the mother of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy killed by a police officer in 2014.

Samaria Rice ripped into King in an Instagram post where she accused him of wrongfully fundraising in the name of her deceased son.

“Why do you think it’s so important to tell folks we had a conversation? Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want to bother me. Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night. along with the united states, you robbed me for the death of my son,” she wrote.

Rice was reportedly responding to a podcast where Shaun King talked about their conversation. The podcast is no longer publicly available.

“You gave me a cop and donut conversation,” she continued. “All lies Shaun, please stop thinking we are on the same team. As a white man acting Black you are a imposter that can not be trusted. My son was 12 years old and, and DOJ needs to reopen his case peroid. Tamir Human rights was violated, why would you so ever make it about you? you are a selfish self centered person and God will deal with you, White man,” she concluded.

Rice had previously called out other activists in the Black Lives Matter movement for raising funds off of the death of her son.

“They are benefiting off the blood of our loved ones, and they won’t even talk to us,” Rice said in May.

In 2015, a grand jury voted against indicting the rookie police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice. The boy, who was holding an airsoft toy gun when he was killed, has since been cited by BLM activists as a case of racial injustice.

