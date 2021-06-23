https://www.dailywire.com/news/tamir-rices-mother-unloads-on-racial-activist-shaun-king-for-allegedly-fundraising-off-son-a-white-man-acting-black

The mother of Tamir Rice unloaded on racial activist Shaun King via social media on Tuesday, criticizing King for apparently fundraising off her son and knocking the activist for being “a white man acting black.”

Samaria Rice lost her son Tamir in 2014. The 12-year-old was tragically fatally shot by police when his toy gun, which prosecutors argued was “functionally identical” to a real gun, was mistaken for an authentic firearm.

“For anyone that want to know the truth,” Rice captioned the sharp-tongued post, which is addressed to “Shaun King.”

“Why do you think [it’s] so important to tell folks we had a conversation? Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want to to (sic) bother me. Personally, I don’t understand how you sleep at night.”

“I never gave you permission to raise nothing,” she continued. “Along with the United States, you robbed me for the death of my son.”

“You gave me a cop and donut conversation,” Rice said. “All lies Shaun, please stop thinking we on the same page. As a white man acting black you are [an] imposter that [cannot] be trusted. My son was 12 years old and, and (sic) [the Department of Justice] needs to reopen his case period. Tamir’s human rights was (sic) violated, why would you ever make it about you? You are a selfish self-centered person and God will deal with you White man.”

Similarly, in May, Rice took public shots at King during an interview with The Cut: She also claimed to have never spoken to activist Shaun King despite his claims of raising money for the Rice family at their request. “I ain’t never talked to Shaun King a day in my life,” Rice declared in the interview, which ran on The Cut. “Shaun King raised all that money [for Tamir] and sent me a $60,000 check. I ain’t know Shaun King from a hole in the wall.” In March, the mother likewise blasted Women’s March leader and Black Lives Matter advocate Tamika Mallory. “Look at this clout chaser,” Rice said, referring to Mallory in a Facebook post. “Did she lose something in this fight? I don’t think so. That’s the problem. They take us for a joke. That’s why we never have justice cause of s*** like this.” Cleveland.com reported: In an interview with Cleveland.com, Rice elaborated on her social media post. She says she feels activists like Mallory, who Rice says she’s never met, are “benefitting off the blood” of families who have lost loved ones, gaining fame in the process. “Who hired them to represent these families?” Rice says. “She doesn’t speak for us. If you were going to do anything you should have had the mothers on stage so they could speak for themselves.” The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

