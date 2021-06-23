https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/the-polls-came-in-washington-post-reports-that-democrats-are-having-a-major-shift-in-perspective-on-voter-id/
Senate Republicans filibustered debate on the For the People Act, so we never got to the actual “compromise” bill that included voter ID, thanks to negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin. It was just last week that Sen. Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams said not only did they not oppose voter ID, but they also didn’t even know anyone who ever opposed it.
The Washington Post has a piece out the day after the For the People Act died suggesting that Democrats are undergoing a “major shift in perspective” on voter ID, which they’ve long equated with voter suppression.
Major shift in perspective … “Voter ID laws have proved popular despite Democratic arguments that they amount to voter suppression, and some activists have concluded that they do less to suppress the vote than they initially feared.” https://t.co/jkzX8TfPr5
— Kimberly Leonard (@leonardkl) June 23, 2021
The polling came in
— whereto (@jdkaul) June 23, 2021
Duh
— 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) June 23, 2021
From Jim Crow to Woke in 4 months.
— Nicholas Friscia (@NickFrish) June 23, 2021
I was told by the president just a few months ago that it was Jim Crow 2.0
— Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) June 23, 2021
Democrats shift in favor of Jim Crow.
— &E (@DrewPaulE) June 23, 2021
Well, Democrats embracing “Jim Crow” is historically on brand.
— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) June 23, 2021
So not Jim Crow on steroids?
— Tony Daquano (@adaquano) June 23, 2021
Not “Jim Eagle”?
Translation: New messaging is needed, so here it is. https://t.co/UGdLV84WUI
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 23, 2021
New message: “It was our idea all along.”
— Potemkin, gym eagle. (@IggyBeeBop) June 23, 2021
So fricking predictable its hilarious
— kimber (@kimberlyMatter2) June 23, 2021
Will they apologize for calling supporters of these laws racists since it turns out they were wrong about them?
— Sheryl (@captnwentworth) June 23, 2021
So voter ID was “Jim Crow” and now it’s not “Jim Crow”, lol. Democrats think the answer to governing is to call every person and every system racist. That’s it.
— Perk (@5Irontpmoval72) June 23, 2021
Literally @staceyabrams ENTIRE “thing” has been “voter suppression” from her own failed campaign to others. Even Ol’ @HillaryClinton jumped aboard. The only color these people care about is green and it’s past time to call it out and stop coddling this nonsense.
— GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) June 23, 2021
Abrams blamed her loss on voter suppression despite record voter turnout.
Is the MLB All-Star game moving back to ATL now?
— Chris Woodward (@afncwoodward) June 23, 2021
Hey @MLB are you going to give us our All-Star game back now???
— David Proctor (@freedomtrombone) June 23, 2021
So maybe those outcries from Biden & others of Jim Crow 3 months ago were a bit absurd? Are any of these race baiters going to be held accountable?
Atlanta, a majority black city with 30% black owned businesses, lost out on $100 million from a cancelled all star game. Great job.
— M0ser (@TM0s41) June 23, 2021
Polling also moving Democrats to suddenly become backers of law enforcement
— crlcourt (@crlcourt) June 23, 2021
Didn’t Jen Psaki just say today that some would say it was Republicans who were behind the “defund the police” movement? How refreshing.
Maybe it’s because they can’t explain how voter ID laws suppress the vote without sounding racist.
— Jason McLaughlin (@JasonMc96463350) June 23, 2021
They saw the polls showing people favor this. pic.twitter.com/lkxVXr8xxI
— Mo (@MartitaO) June 23, 2021
It’s a reversal, not a shift in perspective.
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 23, 2021
That beeping noise you hear is the sound of Democrats backing away from the “Voter ID laws are the New Jim Crow” rhetoric.
— W J Hayes 🐼 (@WJHayesJr) June 23, 2021
From Jim Crow to eating crow in a matter of months.
— KT (@kristlucky13) June 23, 2021
This is an odd way to say Republicans were right all along.
— Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) June 23, 2021
Related:
Drew Holden takes a look at the ‘evolution’ of Stacey Abrams from calling voting laws ‘Jim Crow in a suit and tie’ to accepting voter ID https://t.co/62CH9JzzVr
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 21, 2021