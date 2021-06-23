https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/the-polls-came-in-washington-post-reports-that-democrats-are-having-a-major-shift-in-perspective-on-voter-id/

Senate Republicans filibustered debate on the For the People Act, so we never got to the actual “compromise” bill that included voter ID, thanks to negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin. It was just last week that Sen. Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams said not only did they not oppose voter ID, but they also didn’t even know anyone who ever opposed it.

The Washington Post has a piece out the day after the For the People Act died suggesting that Democrats are undergoing a “major shift in perspective” on voter ID, which they’ve long equated with voter suppression.

Not “Jim Eagle”?

Abrams blamed her loss on voter suppression despite record voter turnout.

Didn’t Jen Psaki just say today that some would say it was Republicans who were behind the “defund the police” movement? How refreshing.

