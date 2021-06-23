https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/23/told-all-u-idiots-an-unverified-independent-journo-accurately-predicted-andrew-yangs-dismal-showing-in-the-nyc-mayoral-primary-back-in-january/
It’s over.
Failed presidential candidate Andrew Yang added failed mayoral candidate to his resume Tuesday night, conceding the Dem primary for NYC mayor:
Conceding the Democratic primary for mayor, @AndrewYang says the numbers make it clear he won’t win, but he will support the next mayor. #NY1Politics
— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 23, 2021
Take a bow, journos. YOU did this:
.@AndrewYang entered the race as a front runner, with toms of media and name recognition. He slipped later in the campaign.
Andrew says this is a “people-powered campaign” and continues to speak about what his campaign worked towards.
— katie honan (@katie_honan) June 23, 2021
Their “all-consuming obsession with Andrew Yang’s celebrity” SHOULD be a “large part of the final story,” but it won’t:
The NY press corps all consuming obsession with Andrew Yang’s celebrity for 8 months of the NYC Mayoral campaign will be a large part of the final story. It created a distorted view of the field and allowed other candidates to be woefully unexamined until close to the end
— Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) June 23, 2021
However, there was one journo who got it correct:
I can’t remember who tweeted it but when Andrew Yang announced his candidacy for NYC Mayor they said this: “Andrew Yang is going to get 80% of the coverage and 12% of the vote.” pic.twitter.com/JDYmPyjLXf
— Reggie Wade (@ReggieWade) June 23, 2021
That prediction was made by Calder McHugh, an independent Brooklyn-based journalist:
Genius prediction! Tonight’s percentage: 11.8% https://t.co/3t16TZ09Bw
— Sree Sreenivasan #NYTReadalong (@sree) June 23, 2021
Maybe MSM outlets need to ask themselves why their journos didn’t see what McHugh saw early on:
told all u idiots https://t.co/qoMIUinWAA
— Calder McHugh (@calder_mchugh) June 23, 2021
Remember, kids, Twitter isn’t real life, too:
Eric Adams has less than 2% of Andrew Yang’s Twitter followers and is on track to win more than twice as many votes in NYC. Lol
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 23, 2021
He was always an awful candidate but journos never seemed to capture that until the very end:
Uh, so NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is dive-bombing selfies at Essex Market and made the mistake of trying one with my spouse. @nycDSA pic.twitter.com/TAXJKyrmi0
— James Schamus (@JamesSchamus) June 22, 2021
Maybe he can try doing a cooking show next? That seems to be his true passion:
Learning to cut gyro at the Z.P. Greek Festival in the Bronx. Thanks for your support everyone 😀 pic.twitter.com/1oQSHwgvgA
— Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 21, 2021
And he’s already back on the cable news circuit:
Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
