Former President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday after Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled her upcoming border visit; saying she never would have gone had he not planned a trip for late June.

“After months of ignoring the crisis at the southern border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created – a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies,” writes the President.

“If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!” he added.

NEW TRUMP STATEMENT ON KAMALA’S BORDER VISIT 🚨🚨🚨 “If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!” pic.twitter.com/ojSTEjdlgq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris will tour the US-Mexico border this week after months of criticism for her refusal to visit the region as the nation’s migration crisis spirals out of control.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 180,000 Central American migrants breach the border every single month.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, amid an unrelenting chorus of criticism from Republicans over her failure to visit there,” reports Politico.

BREAKING: VP Harris to visit U.S-Mexico border on Friday after rejecting critics’ calls to do so and following Trump’s prior announcement of his visit next Wednesdayhttps://t.co/qxcEAOAB1s — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 23, 2021

Thank you President Trump for getting Vice President Harris to finally go to the southern border. She would never go without you announcing your trip first. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 23, 2021

JUST IN: Kamala Harris Reportedly Visiting Border This Week https://t.co/8wB1cY2fST — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 23, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

