https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-trolls-kamala-harris-amid-reports-finally-going-visit-us-mexico-border/

Kamala Harris will finally visit the US-Mexico border on Friday, according to Politico.

Joe Biden appointed Kamala Harris as “border czar” over 3 months ago and after ignoring the border crisis, she caved to the pressure and will be traveling to Texas this week.

Harris will reportedly travel to El Paso, Texas on Friday with DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

Trump released a statement on Wednesday trolling Kamala Harris and taking credit for pressuring Kamala to visit the border.

TRENDING: Parents Protesting CRT at Loudoun County School Board Meeting Declared Unlawful Assembly – Sheriff Deputy Makes at Least Two Arrests (VIDEO)

“After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death they’ve created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies,” Trump said.

“Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history,” he added.

“If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!” he said.

Trump is correct!

Fmr. Pres. Trump responds to VP Harris’ border trip announcement: pic.twitter.com/jZT6PUa7YR — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) June 23, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

