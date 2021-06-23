https://www.oann.com/u-s-tire-industry-harmed-by-korea-taiwan-thailand-tire-imports-trade-panel/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-tire-industry-harmed-by-korea-taiwan-thailand-tire-imports-trade-panel



June 23, 2021

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) said on Wednesday that U.S. manufacturers are “materially injured” by imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

The ITC also found subsidized passenger tires from Vietnam injure domestic manufacturers.

The Commerce Department as a result of the order “will issue antidumping duty orders on imports of these products from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and a countervailing duty order on imports of these products from Vietnam,” the ITC said.

The ITC also found imports of tire products from Vietnam sold in the United States at less than fair value “are negligible and voted to terminate the antidumping duty investigation concerning Vietnam.”

The Commerce Department did not immediately comment.

In 2020, the U.S. Commerce Department opened investigations into vehicle tire imports from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in response to petitions filed by the United Steelworkers (USW) representing workers at U.S. tire plants.

The union won orders on imported vehicle tires from China in 2015, and Chinese imports have since shrunk dramatically, allowing the domestic industry to invest in new capacity, the union said last year.

The United States imported $4.4 billion in tires from the four nations in 2020. The USW said previously tire imports from the four countries had risen nearly 20% since 2017, reaching 85.3 million tires in 2019.

The USW represents workers at Michelin, Goodyear, Cooper, Sumitomo and Yokohama tire plants in Ohio, Arkansas, North Carolina, Kansas, Indiana, Virginia, New York and Alabama.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in WashingtonEditing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)

