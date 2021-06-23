BREAKING: The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video showing a Russian SU-24M jet flying over the British HMS Defender in the Black Sea pic.twitter.com/TbSbdSO0mJ

Russian news agencies are reporting a military ship fired warning shots at British Naval destroyer.

We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity.

No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path.

— Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) June 23, 2021