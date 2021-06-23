https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/we-have-deal-biden-announces-bipartisan-infrastructure-agreement?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
President Joe Biden announced Thursday he has reached a bipartisan deal on an infrastructure package.
Biden endorsed a proposal put forward by a group of 10 Senators, including Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Rob Portman and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
“We have a deal,” Biden said, according to NBC News. “They have my word, I’ll stick with what they’ve proposed. And they’ve given me their word as well. Where I come from, that’s good enough for me.”