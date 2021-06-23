https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/23/weird-tom-perez-left-something-pretty-important-out-of-his-pitch-to-be-the-next-governor-of-maryland-video/

Maryland’s gubernatorial race just got a lot more exciting! Because none other than Barack Obama’s Secretary of Labor Tom Perez has thrown his hat into the ring:

His mentor Ted Kennedy. Classic.

But we digress.

In closing:

What else did you do, Tom Perez? We feel like you left something out …

Ahhhhhh. That’s what it was.

It’s pretty significant. Which is probably why Perez doesn’t want to talk about it.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...