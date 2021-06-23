https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/23/weird-tom-perez-left-something-pretty-important-out-of-his-pitch-to-be-the-next-governor-of-maryland-video/

Maryland’s gubernatorial race just got a lot more exciting! Because none other than Barack Obama’s Secretary of Labor Tom Perez has thrown his hat into the ring:

I’m running for Governor of Maryland. I’ll fight for Maryland communities and families. For good jobs, affordable health care, racial equity, and quality public education – just like I’ve done throughout my life. If you share this vision, join us at: https://t.co/QGF8LZbqxP pic.twitter.com/3KDQeO64d1 — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 23, 2021

For those who don’t know me, I look forward to meeting you soon. I’m committed to spending the next year crisscrossing all of Maryland, talking to voters about what matters most to them. Here’s a little bit of my story. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 23, 2021

I’m the son of Dominican immigrants, and I fought to put myself through college by working as a trash collector, umpiring baseball games, working at a warehouse, and more. We need to build a Maryland where if you work hard, you are able to succeed. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 23, 2021

After law school, I was a civil rights attorney at the US Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division – where, every day, I advocated for justice and fairness for communities facing discrimination. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 23, 2021

My mentor Ted Kennedy always told me that civil rights is the unfinished business of America. The thing is, civil rights aren’t just America’s unfinished business – they are Maryland’s, and they are mine. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 23, 2021

His mentor Ted Kennedy. Classic.

I’ve lived in Maryland most of my life. My wife & I raised 3 kids in Takoma Park as proud grads of Montgomery Co. public schools. I served on Montgomery County Council as its first Latino member & president. It’s important to me that every family in MD has a bright future. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 23, 2021

Then, I became Maryland’s Secretary of Labor where I implemented the country’s first statewide living wage law and led the passage of a series of reforms to combat the foreclosure crisis– because every Marylander deserves to work and live with dignity. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 23, 2021

Next, I became President Obama’s head of Civil Rights at DOJ, where I focused on advancing voting rights and police reform – until President Obama appointed me to his cabinet as U.S. Secretary of Labor. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 23, 2021

And during my time as Secretary of Labor, I fought tooth and nail against wage theft and for fairer wages, benefits, and rights for American workers. As a lifelong ally of the Labor community, I’m committed to standing up for Maryland’s workers and their families. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 23, 2021

Just what Maryland’s public school families are looking for: a governor who puts unions over kids. https://t.co/StmyKKQlNQ — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) June 23, 2021

But we digress.

In closing:

As Maryland’s next Governor, you can bet I’ll fight for you. You can join the movement and become a part of Team Tom at: https://t.co/vasF9Q9hFY — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 23, 2021

What else did you do, Tom Perez? We feel like you left something out …

No mention in this 5 minute ad about even being DNC chairman https://t.co/KDitlQbwx8 — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) June 23, 2021

Ahhhhhh. That’s what it was.

It’s pretty significant. Which is probably why Perez doesn’t want to talk about it.

Would you brag about that job? 😂 — Shawn Dorschner (@ShawnDorschner) June 23, 2021

If i was the DNC Chair i wouldn’t want people to know. — T.C.G. – Bejing Biden IS the swamp! (@teeisme1) June 23, 2021

Not something I’d brag about given the current state of the party. I bet the Exxon Valdez captain left that little shore excursion off his resume too. — Bourbon or Bust (@BourbonOr) June 23, 2021

Candidates tend to not flaunt their failures. — Veteran (@jdsmithphx101) June 23, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

