It’s only Wednesday, but this is shaping up as the week when the Progressive agenda hit the wall. First, there is Eric Adams’s showing in the New York City mayor’s race. And as Scott noted earlier in the week, the University of Minnesota did a complete about-face on utilizing the Minneapolis police to keep the campus safe. Then there’s this in today’s Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Biden will emphasize that state and local officials in areas experiencing surges in gun violence can use $350 billion in Covid-19 funding to hire more law-enforcement personnel, even if it raises the total number beyond its pre-pandemic level , officials said. [Emphasis added.]

Back in the 1990s, the boast of President Clinton was that in order to fight crime we needed the Federal government to pay for an additional 100,000 police on the streets. Biden has now returned to this idea, even though he won’t admit it openly. (Instead he wants to demonize gun owners.) It amounts to the de facto end of “defund the police.” Expect more of this. And this flowchart of bankrupt liberalism will never get old:

But wait—there’s more! Remember how requiring voter ID is a racist plot for vote suppression? Well guess what mom? Check this out in the Washington Post yesterday:

Democrats signal a shift toward accepting voter ID laws Prominent Democrats have increasingly softened their opposition to voter identification requirements in recent days, signaling a new openness to measures that activists have long vilified as an insidious method of keeping minorities from the ballot box.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams threw her support last week behind a voting rights compromise proposal by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that includes voter identification requirements. On Monday, former president Barack Obama said Manchin’s compromise, including the voter ID requirement, didn’t offer anything “particularly controversial.” Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), meanwhile, told The Washington Post recently he could support some form of voter ID, saying, “I don’t know anybody who believes that people shouldn’t have to prove that they are who they say they are.”

I wonder why this sudden shift? (Leave aside the outright lying about what Democrats were saying about voter ID just 15 minutes ago.) Maybe it has something to do with the surveys showing that voter ID requirements are massively popular—even with Democrats and minorities?

That’s the result of the latest Monmouth Poll on the issue, released earlier this week. The poll finds that 80 percent support voter ID:

But it’s the crosstabs on party ID and ethnicity that must be causing heartburn for AOC and the Progressive cadres, with 62 percent of Democrats favoring it, and even more mind-blowing, blacks and hispanics favoring voter ID more than whites:

Meanwhile, Progs, how’s that whole “end the filibuster” coming?

P.S. One more observation about the leftist theme that voter ID somehow disenfranchises blacks. What is the assumption here? That blacks are, unique among Americans, less able to get a ID? Tells me a lot about who the real racists are. And then there’s the data showing the rates of ID by ethnic group: