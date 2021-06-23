https://noqreport.com/2021/06/23/white-gun-control-activists-praise-jim-crow-era-pistol-permit-law/

(AP Photo/AJ Mast, File) There’s no doubt that North Carolina’s pistol purchase permit law is a relic of the Jim Crow era. The law dates back to 1919, and requires all potential buyers of handguns to first obtain a permission slip from their local sheriff, who can grant or deny the permit application based on subjective standards like “good moral character.” While the law may be racially neutral in its wording, in practice it’s been used to deny Black residents their right to possess a handgun for self-defense, and even today a study has found that Black applicants in Wake County, North Carolina are almost three times as likely to be denied a pistol purchase permit compared to White applicants.

Gun control activists, however, are still defending the law, and seem utterly unwilling or unable to even acknowledge the racist roots of the law and the disparate impact it has today. Recently, Rob Scofield, the executive director of NC Policy Watch, sat down for a conversation with Becky Ceartas, executive director of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, and the two White gun control supporters lavished praise on the law that’s prevented Black residents from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

