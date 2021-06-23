https://thelibertydaily.com/who-posted-the-cryptic-message-on-john-mcafees-instagram-moments-after-his-death-was-reported/

If there was ever fodder for conspiracy theorists to sink their teeth into, this is it. John McAfee, who reportedly committed suicide today, posted a “Q” on his Instagram page. Well, someone did. By the time the post was live, McAfee had already been reported as deceased. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he didn’t post it through a scheduler or proxy.

The prevailing conspiracy theory is that someone he trusted was given access to his account with instructions to post the cryptic message, obviously referencing QAnon, in the event he is reportedly killed or “suicided” while in a Spanish prison. If a “dead man’s switch” was initiated by reports of his death, then it would make sense that a confidant posted it for him.

The hashtag #McAfeeDidntUninstallHimself temporarily trended before Big Tech took it down manually. But Tweets and other social media posts from the past keep popping up as McAfee said repeatedly that he would not kill himself.

Samantha Marika noted, “John McAfee made a video in 2020 calling out the deep state…a week after that video was made there was a warrant out for his arrest…a year later he is found dead… John McAfee did not kill himself.”

John McAfee made a video in 2020 calling out the deep state…a week after that video was made there was a warrant out for his arrest…a year later he is found dead… John McAfee did not kill himself. — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) June 23, 2021

Coffeezilla posted a screenshot of a Tweet from a happy-in-jail McAfee. ” RIP John McAfee who died from apparent suicide while awaiting extradition. Problem is: he was claiming to do well in prison and insisted that ‘if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine’”

RIP John McAfee who died from apparent suicide while awaiting extradition. Problem is: he was claiming to do well in prison and insisted that “if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine”🤔 https://t.co/1oyEMPtMbZ pic.twitter.com/J8E5ugsx43 — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) June 23, 2021

Then, there’s a Tweet from McAfee himself. “Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm. $WHACKD available only on http://McAfeedex.com:)”

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

But the big Question on everyone’s mind is who posted for him on Instagram.

Cassandra Fairbanks at The Gateway Pundit speculated that it was his wife.

McAfee’s wife, Janice, is believed to have posted to his accounts for him while he was imprisoned — but it is currently unclear who has access or posted the cryptic “Q.” There was no caption or explanation with the photo. The death of the 76-year-old outspoken political activist and anti-virus software pioneer is currently being reported as a suicide, however, he has frequently claimed that if he dies by suicide it was the government. Earlier in the day, Spain’s National Court approved a request for his extradition back to the US.

We’d love to believe this story isn’t going away, but Jeffrey Epstein’s did. Seth Rich’s did. Stories about suspicious deaths that may be tied to the Deep State or other nefarious forces have a tendency of dying themselves.

