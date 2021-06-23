https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/wisconsin-senate-passes-second-amendment-sanctuary-bill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Republican-dominated Wisconsin Senate passed a bill that would make the state a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The bill was passed Wednesday on a voice vote and aims to exempt the state from federal gun laws, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The bill was passed June 9 in the GOP-controlled state Assembly, the Wisconsin legislature’s lower chamber. If passed and signed into law, any firearm owned in Wisconsin that doesn’t cross state lines would not be subject to any federal gun laws.

The bill would also prohibit the enforcement of federal laws and regulations such as a ban of semi-automatic weapons, requiring the registration of firearms, regulating the capacity of magazines or confiscating a firearm by officials.

The measure now heads to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers, He is unlikely to sign the bill as he has been a proponent of gun control legislation.

