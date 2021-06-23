https://www.theblaze.com/news/woke-latina-actress-cast-as-snow-white-for-disney-live-action-feature-no-i-am-not-bleaching-my-skin-for-the-role

Latina actress Rachel Zegler landed the lead role in Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White.”

And the 20-year-old promptly hit back at critics on the casting decision by issuing a now-deleted tweet, Metro reported: “Yes I am Snow White no I am not bleaching my skin for the role.”

Indeed, the quite-woke performer is not one to keep quiet about her sociopolitical perspectives. Zegler has slammed others on social media over racial, LGBTQ, and other issues the left adores. She even bullied now-canceled actress Gina Carano, calling her a “bitch” and blasting her for joking about pronouns.

Here’s a partial rundown:

Conservative writer Ian Miles Cheong blasted Disney’s move, saying the entertainment giant’s decision to cast Zegler — an “inflammatory Twitter activist” — would “no doubt garner rage-views as well as approval of the loud and very vocal crowd of young racial justice activists.”

He added: “The fact that Disney would cast a toxic Twitter princess into the starring role of a movie featuring one of the most gentle characters in the company’s 97-year history of children’s fairy tale classics is nothing short of ironic.”

How are folks reacting?

A number of Twitter users saw right through Disney’s virtue signaling. Cheong himself noted “there would’ve been outrage over ‘Western standards of beauty’ and ‘White supremacy'” if a white actress been given the role.

Others similarly ripped Disney:

“Is this cultural appropriation?” one commenter asked.

“How will Disney handle the Snow White story when Prince Charming kisses Snow White when she is sleeping?” another user quipped. “It’s a clear case of a non-consensual act.”

“What the last 1.5 years have taught me is that it’s white supremacy either way,” another commenter noted.

“LOL, I thought it was wrong to cast different races, groups etc. into non-conforming roles?” another user observed. “Entertaining to see you all twist yourselves into pretzels being the most woke or most hypocritical.”

No matter. One fan of Zegler’s posted the following video, which Zegler naturally retweeted:

