https://beckernews.com/barack-obama-argues-elections-takeover-is-needed-to-prevent-another-january-6th-insurrection-39869/

Advertisements

Former President Barack Obama, and his “wingman” ex-Attorney General Eric Holder, recently argued that the Democrats’ partisan takeover of U.S. elections was needed in order to prevent another Capitol riot at the Electoral College.

“The violence that occurred in the US Capitol on January 6, just a few months ago, should remind us that we can’t take our democracy for granted,” Obama said on grassroots conference call for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. “Around the world, we have seen once vibrant democracies go into reverse, locking in power for a small group of powerful autocrats and business interests and locking out of the political process dissidents and protestors and opposition parties and the voices of ordinary people.”

“It is happening in other places around the world and these impulses have crept into the United States,” Obama argued. “We are not immune from some of these efforts to weaken our democracy.”

Election integrity is seen around the world as a mechanism for a voting populace to have more trust in elections. When states’ rights are usurped in a democratic republic under a Constitutional order and replaced with a system replaced by centralized control then distrust of elections are likely to increase and not subside.

Barack Obama then claimed that he tries “not to weigh in on the day-to-day scrum in Washington.” That may be true, at least in public.

Advertisements

“Right now at least, Republicans in the Senate are lining up to try to use the filibuster to stop the For the People Act from even being debated,” Obama said. “Think about this: In the aftermath of an insurrection, with our democracy on the line, and many of these same Republican senators going along with the notion that somehow there were irregulates and problems with legitimately in our most recent election. They are suddenly afraid to even talk about these issues and figures out solutions on the floor of the Senate. They don’t even want to talk about voting. And that is not acceptable.”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder led the call with Obama. Both accidentally made the case for enhanced elections integrity measures, such as IDs and more oversight of private voting machine companies. As CNN reported, they agreed that while “the United States can withstand chaotic elections like 2020, the country will suffer if that becomes the norm.”

“If we have the same kind of shenanigans that brought about January 6th, if we have that for a couple more election cycles,” Obama said, “we’re going to have real problems in terms of our democracy long term.”

The real problem for “democracy” is if D.C. continues to undermine our Constitutional order by attacking states’ right to run their own elections. The S.1 “For the People Act” was thus defeated in a Tuesday night Senate vote. That was a true win for Constitutional “democracy.”

Advertisements

NOW READ:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

