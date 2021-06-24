https://www.theepochtimes.com/48-people-charged-during-redneck-rave-in-kentucky_3873037.html

Forty-eight people were charged with various offenses from a five-day party known as “Redneck Rave” in Kentucky.

The aftermath of the party delivered reports of log impalement of a man, a slit throat, and drug trafficking.

Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted the event, which occurred last week from June 16 to 20.

Organizers marketed it as “the biggest country party you’ll ever go to,” and “five days of mud, music, and mayhem,” and say they sold more than 20,000 tickets across the Nation.

According to Courier-Journal, County Sheriff Shane Doyle said that the attendance ranged possibly from 7,000 to 21,000 people, the numbers were different when coming from different performers and the park owner.

WNKY reported that 14 people were arrested, and 30 of the charges involved drugs and alcohol.

Furthermore, there were 63 traffic-related charges, according to court records, including cases of driving with no seatbelts, driving without a valid license or insurance, and DUI. Some people were also driving ATVs on the street, an act which is outlawed in Kentucky.

Paramedics were also called to action for lawful instances of “broken bones, severed and dislocated fingers, impalement through the abdomen, lacerations, and severe intoxication-related medical issues.”

In one accident, a tree log impaled a man through his stomach while he was driving an ATV on a trail.

Doyle said that the branch “went through the suspension, through the bottom of the floorboard, and impaled the patient through the abdomen and out his back.”

The man’s wife said that it was a “freak accident,” and that he was just going 15mph. He was promptly taken to the hospital.

Apparently, the mayhem only kicked in after the second day and it spiraled downwards from there.

“Wednesday, it was more of people loading in, a lot of campers coming in, and it was kind of just congested traffic, and we weren’t dealing with the injuries as much,” Doyle said. “It really kind of ramped up on Thursday. And then it just got progressively worse as the weekend went on.”

In another chaotic instance, two drunk friends started arguing and one of them put the other in a headlock and slit his throat. The suspect then ran away and hasn’t been caught yet. Doyle said that the victim survived the wound.

A man from Missouri choked his girlfriend over an argument related to a blanket. The woman started losing consciousness, police said. The man claimed that he only pushed her and that she hit him. However, the woman had signs of injury on her neck and “was incredibly hoarse, consistent with a strangulation victim” and “had fingerprints behind her ears,” the arrest citation said.

The woman who said she was the wife of the tree-impalement case criticized the media for mischaracterizing the cause of her husband’s injury as due to recklessness.

