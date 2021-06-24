https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/560087-more-than-50-people-unaccounted-for-after-deadly-miami-building-collapse

Ninety-nine people were unaccounted for Thursday following the fatal collapse of a building near Miami.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman and the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to The Hill that 99 people were unaccounted for as of Thursday afternoon.

The officials also confirmed that 53 people have been accounted for by authorities thus far.

The number of unaccounted individuals, according to Heyman, refers to people with residential units in the collapsed building in Surfside, Fla., who have been unreachable since the incident and are not in the hospital.

She noted, however, that it is not clear if those individuals were in the building at the time of its collapse.

The number came from the Surfside Community Center, which is working with the American Red Cross on assistance and reunification efforts.

At least one person is confirmed dead following the partial collapse of the 12-story Miami-area building. The initial call reporting the building’s collapse came in at 1:38 a.m. on Thursday, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Cava.

Newly-released video footage shows the moments that roughly 55 of the more than 130 apartment units fell to the ground.

A large search and rescue effort is still underway for people who may have been inside the building the moment it collapsed.

Cava told reporters that the two side buildings near the structure that collapsed have been evacuated.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisTrump clash ahead: Ron DeSantis positions himself as GOP’s future in a direct-mail piece GOP governors embrace culture wars with White House in mind Cruise ships eager to set sail after court victory MORE said the incident marks a “tragic day,” but stressed that the state’s search and rescue operation is “ongoing,” adding, “They’re not going to rest.”

“Right now we have that fire rescue, they are in search and rescue mode. They are trying to identify survivors. I know they have made contact with some and they’re doing everything they can to save lives. And that is ongoing, and they’re not going to rest,” DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Ray Jadallah, chief of operations for the Miami-Dade fire department, said at a press conference Thursday morning that authorities had so far rescued several dozen people trapped inside the building, adding that 10 more were “assessed and treated,” with two individuals transported to local hospitals.

Video posted on local media by local NBC affiliate WTVJ captured first responders rescuing a boy from some of the rubble.

About five agencies are assisting local, county and city government in responding to the incident, according to Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Additionally, he said members of the state emergency response team have been activated to help respond to the building collapse.

DeSantis said the state has “hope” that it will be able to identify additional survivors.

He cautioned, however, that the effort to determine what caused the building to topple “is not necessarily going to be immediate.”

“They are going to have engineers looking at this to try to identify what happened and what was the problematic occurrence. And so that — probably, you’re not going to have those answers immediately, but I know that they are diligently going to be working to be able to do that,” he added.

Updated: 4:15 p.m.

