The Woke Mob can carve another notch in their belt, because they’ve managed to take down Michael B. Jordan:

Michael B. Jordan apologizes, says he will rename his rum brand after accusations of appropriating Caribbean culture https://t.co/qlNkS5XYMe pic.twitter.com/axHXufP7d2 — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2021

The 34-year-old performer was seen in photos in recent days marking the launch of his rum, J’Ouvert. Some critics said the name, which refers to an annual festival in Trinidad and Tobago that’s part of Carnival, was offensive. … Jordan said following the flap that he’s spent the last few days doing “a lot of listening” and “learning and engaging in countless community conversations.” “I hear you and want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming,” he wrote. “We sincerely apologize and look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Be sure to run the name by the Woke Mob first next time, Michael. You wouldn’t want to piss them off twice. Last thing you need is another public beating from your friends.

And the icing on the cake? Jordan’s still won’t technically be woke enough even after he renames his rum:

Isn’t making rum itself “appropriating Caribbean culture”? https://t.co/gAoeUXSRf7 — Steven 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦 (@SFlipp) June 24, 2021

Pffft. I’m surprised he hasn’t stepped away entirely from rum. It has what they say is a “problematic history.” https://t.co/TE2jockEjY — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) June 24, 2021

Can you bottle the sensation you feel when someone as obnoxiously woke as MBJ steps in the idpol poop? Because that’s something I’d get drunk on. https://t.co/FulgIQkp82 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 24, 2021

