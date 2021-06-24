https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/24/actor-michael-b-jordan-remains-highly-problematic-even-after-apologizing-to-woke-mob-for-appropriating-caribbean-culture-with-new-rum-name/

The Woke Mob can carve another notch in their belt, because they’ve managed to take down Michael B. Jordan:

Uh-oh, Michael …

More from The Hill:

The 34-year-old performer was seen in photos in recent days marking the launch of his rum, J’Ouvert.

Some critics said the name, which refers to an annual festival in Trinidad and Tobago that’s part of Carnival, was offensive.

Jordan said following the flap that he’s spent the last few days doing “a lot of listening” and “learning and engaging in countless community conversations.”

“I hear you and want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming,” he wrote. “We sincerely apologize and look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Be sure to run the name by the Woke Mob first next time, Michael. You wouldn’t want to piss them off twice. Last thing you need is another public beating from your friends.

And the icing on the cake? Jordan’s still won’t technically be woke enough even after he renames his rum:

To say the least.

