Congressional progressives are still pushing for their latest money and money grab under the guise of “saving the planet,” and that’s the Civilian Climate Corps:

Join a special bicameral meeting of the Senate Climate Change Task Force for a discussion of the Civilian Climate Corps and how we make our vision for the CCC a reality. https://t.co/5olsDXS5kI — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 23, 2021

Naturally Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is 100 percent behind the idea, and during the meeting AOC explained how a unionized Climate Corps put to work planting trees and doing other things could save the planet (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott). This is something else:

.@AOC: We can save the Earth with unionized tree planters. “One of the ways that we overcome [‘the climate crisis’] is by being one of the most unionized workforces .. in U.S. history .. Planting trees .. it’s how we put the carbon back in the ground [&] take our future back” pic.twitter.com/lRAHUxNFRx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2021

And of course Mother Nature will only cooperate if the person doing the earth-friendly activity is unionized and government-paid:

Trees only absorb carbon if they’re planted by union workers. That’s science. https://t.co/DyrVKQPiOz — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 24, 2021

“…what’s important about a civilian climate corps …is it can function as an onramp to unionization…” – giving away the game. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 24, 2021

Giving away the game is what lefties in Congress such as AOC do best.

The only thing she’s driving into the ground is the value of a BU degree. — Paul (@pjb438) June 24, 2021

child labor unions! No Age Limits to participation! — Milton Keynes (@bluetroll21) June 24, 2021

Greta is smarter then this fool. https://t.co/eReM1NeSCI — QB1FieldsPups (@PleasantPups) June 24, 2021

“How dare you!”

