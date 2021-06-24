https://thelibertyloft.com/american-parents-ignore-vaccine-risks-for-children-and-want-to-force-your-kids-to-submit/

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Philadelphia, PA — A recent poll found that the vast majority of parents are willing to have their kids receive a COVID-19 shot and mandating it for school.

The Harris Poll was conducted from June 11-13 and included 2,015 American parents. It found that 63 percent of parents plan to get their kids who are currently eligible, 12 and up, fully vaccinate. Another 12 percent plan on having their children receive one of the recommended two doses of the experimental mRNA jabs. Only 25 percent do not plan to have their kids jabbed.

Furthermore, 64 percent of parents support mandating the shots to attend K-12 schools, and 72 percent want school staff to be forced to submit. And between 61 and 73 percent, depending on activity, of parents “are staying vigilant about social distancing,” the poll states.

This comes as the risks of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, among children from the shots is becoming increasingly acknowledged, even by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). What should be noted is that the CDC planned an emergency summit last week about the dangers posed to children from the shots but delayed it to honor the new Juneteenth federal holiday showing their adherence to the “woke” agenda.

Isaiah Harris, an 18-year-old from Arkansas, is warning parents about the shot. He suffered a heart attack, again he’s 18, after his second Pfizer shot and was hospitalized with acute myocarditis. He developed symptoms within 12 hours of the jab and suffered the heart attack within 48 hours. He told Megan Redshaw of Children’s Health Defense:

“I am not anti-vaccine, but I do not think anyone should get this vaccine. Even in Canada, I was talking to someone, and it was being lowered to one dose for teens and they’re still having issues.”

Despite the growing numbers of adverse events in kids, there appears to be a cover-up. Take the case of 20-year-old baseball pitcher Sang Ho Baek who the media is insisting died over complications to Tommy John surgery, a surgery that has never had a recorded death from since its start in the 1970s. However, Baek played at George Mason University, where they are forcing students to take the shots, and his complication from the surgery was a blood clot, a known side effect of all of the COVID-19 vaccines.

As for Harris, doctors were insisting the vaccine was not the cause of the heart attack. His father, Justin, said: “Doctors kept denying it was the vaccine. They didn’t want to say it was that. Then a nurse brought in a study showing the vaccine could cause myocarditis.”

Still, as anecdotal stories pile up it doesn’t seem to be phasing most parents, even those who have witnessed tragic results first hand.

A Pennsylvania reporter told the story of 17-year-old Alex Franks who was hospitalized with heart inflammation two days after taking the shot. The reporter, Sarafina James, still encouraged parents to submit their kids to the experiment as well as Franks’ mother, Karen, who wants parents to get their kids jabbed but “it’s helpful to know all of the side effects so that you can react quickly.”

Then there’s the Twitter thread, which has since been deleted, from the aunt of Jacob Clynick, a 13-year-old who died three days after his second jab due to an enlarged heart according to the autopsy report. The aunt stated if “Jacob had not received the 2nd shot, we believe he would be alive today.”

Someone replied stating concerns of getting her granddaughter vaccinated, but the aunt responded: “I would definitely still get her vaccinated. If (I) hadn’t already vaccinated my 14-year-old, I would still do it. BUT: Especially for boys, I would monitor heart rate very frequently for the following week. I would even get up in the middle of the night to do it.”

As Brian Shilhavy wrote for Vaccine Impact:

“What percentage of the American public is now complicit with murder, when parents who allow their children to be killed or harmed by the shots continue to urge others to inject their children, as well as members of the media who continue to urge people to get the shots, and educators and other employers who require their employees to get a shot as a condition of work?”

On the other hand, a majority of physicians are not taking the shot according to a recent survey, and a select few courageous doctors are speaking out against the shots like Dr. Michelle Perro and Dr. Stephanie Seneff who penned a joint piece:

“Essentially, the entire world’s population are serving as guinea pigs in a massive experimental study, and there is clear potential for a great deal of harm…. The global mass vaccination rollout on the world’s adults has now extended its hand into the arms of children. Initially, 16-year-olds were encouraged and, in some instances, ‘mandated’ to receive the experimental therapy. The age limit has now been decreased to 12-year-olds, and imminently 5-year-olds and younger are being targeted as the next ‘at risk’ populations. Children have almost zero risk of dying from COVID-19, and it is almost certain therefore that the risk/benefit ratio of these vaccines is too great to warrant their use on children.”

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, maintained by the CDC, has recorded over “500 spontaneous abortions” after the experiment, and it has recorded more deaths, adults and children, than the previous 29 years combined for all vaccines. And that’s just what’s reported. Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology, and Steve Kirsch, a researcher, have found that over 25,800 deaths and 1 million disabilities, at least, from the shots.

