Second Amendment 1, carjacker 0.

Via Caleb Hull on how carjackings sometimes have a different outcome in Texas than in blue states:

Car jackings in DC have gone up by 30%. Meanwhile, in Dallas, Texas today: pic.twitter.com/ojtbGfXwfb — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 23, 2021

And we’re dying at, “And it’s a stick! Can you even drive it?”:

Gotta love this guy. ‘And it’s a stick. Can you even drive it!?’ Imagining that attempt would have been priceless. — Steve Sickman (@SteveSickman) June 23, 2021

That’s called a “millennial anti-theft device”:

And this is a pretty good ad for why people carry:

This is why we carry. Responsible gun ownership. Best line “And it’s a stick! Can you even drive that?!” I hate that he had to pull his gun but love that he didn’t have to use it. Everyone lived to tell their tale. Good day. — Dale A. Stiles (@DaleAStiles227) June 23, 2021

Guns — and manual transmission — save lives:

Guns save lives. — Ryan (@EivinsRyan) June 23, 2021

***

