Second Amendment 1, carjacker 0.
Via Caleb Hull on how carjackings sometimes have a different outcome in Texas than in blue states:
Car jackings in DC have gone up by 30%.
Meanwhile, in Dallas, Texas today: pic.twitter.com/ojtbGfXwfb
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 23, 2021
And we’re dying at, “And it’s a stick! Can you even drive it?”:
Gotta love this guy. ‘And it’s a stick. Can you even drive it!?’ Imagining that attempt would have been priceless.
— Steve Sickman (@SteveSickman) June 23, 2021
That’s called a “millennial anti-theft device”:
Millennial anti-theft device (manual transmission) @TFL1728
— dugitup (@dugitup) June 24, 2021
And this is a pretty good ad for why people carry:
This is why we carry. Responsible gun ownership. Best line “And it’s a stick! Can you even drive that?!” I hate that he had to pull his gun but love that he didn’t have to use it. Everyone lived to tell their tale. Good day.
— Dale A. Stiles (@DaleAStiles227) June 23, 2021
Guns — and manual transmission — save lives:
Guns save lives.
— Ryan (@EivinsRyan) June 23, 2021
