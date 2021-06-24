https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/24/and-its-a-stick-can-you-even-drive-it-carjacker-thwarted-by-the-2nd-amendment-in-dallas-tx/

Second Amendment 1, carjacker 0.

Via Caleb Hull on how carjackings sometimes have a different outcome in Texas than in blue states:

And we’re dying at, “And it’s a stick! Can you even drive it?”:

That’s called a “millennial anti-theft device”:

And this is a pretty good ad for why people carry:

Guns — and manual transmission — save lives:

***

