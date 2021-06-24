https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d4f250bbafd42ff586caf1
(SUMMIT NEWS) – A Conservative MP inadvertently provided an insight into the hypocrisy of lockdown when he said that “people who are important” shouldn’t have to follow the same COVID-19 quarantine ru…
(WATTS UP WITH THAT) – Global warming appears to have brought near record cold to Scott Base in Antarctica, which a few days ago endured -81.7C / -115F, almost 4 degrees below the freezing point of Ca…
Dr. Fauci was put in a kiddy pool and hosed down to his “skivvies” when white powder blew up in his face as he was opening mail at his desk last summer. Ultimately the powder came back negative for a …
International Protests Following “Enforced Disappearance” Of Turkish Teacher In Kyrgyzstan. Erdogan Is New ‘Sulton’ Of Asia….
More than 150 people have been reported injured and several villages have suffered severe damage as an F3 or F4 category tornado touched down in the countryside in Moravia, along the Czech-Slovak bord…