As Biden Admin Continues To Neglect Border Crisis, Nebraska Sends Troops To Help 

Republican Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Saturday that he will be sending troops to the southern border to assist Texas as the Biden administration continues to neglect the ongoing crisis.

“Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to send about two dozen state troopers to Texas later this month to help patrol the nation’s border with Mexico,” reported The Associated Press.

“Ricketts has criticized President Joe Biden’s approach to border security and several other policies, but he said the aid is being provided to Texas under a preexisting agreement that is normally activated in times of emergencies,” the report added.

The governor said troopers “will spend up to 16 days helping the Texas Department of Public Safety, but didn’t say how the deployment would be paid for,” the AP said.

Last week, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he has directed Florida law enforcement officers to assist at the southern border in both Texas and Arizona, too, answering calls from the states’ governors asking for help.

The crisis at the U.S./Mexico border has continued to worsen as the Biden administration seems to look the other way. As highlighted by The Daily Wire, former President Donald Trump said last week he would visit the border before Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been tapped by President Joe Biden to handle the worsening crisis.

Harris, in turn, has since announced that she will visit the border, and Trump has claimed credit for the VP’s forthcoming move.

“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” said DeSantis.

“The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe,” the Republican continued. “Governors Abbott (of Texas) and Ducey (of Arizona) recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security.”

“I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

In a press release issued Wednesday, DeSantis’ office outlined some of the horrors at our border:

As a result of the Biden Administration’s open border policies, attempts at drug trafficking and human trafficking have also increased. FBI Director Christopher Wray recently said that there is “no question” that Mexican cartel activity has crossed the border into the U.S. In just January to April of this year, the Texas Department of Public Safety seized nearly 95 pounds of fentanyl in Texas. That equates to 21.5 million lethal doses of this drug. That is a spike compared to 2020, when the same agency seized only 11 pounds over the first four months. According to multiple former border patrol agents, children are being used by human traffickers who pose as a family to make their way across the border. These human trafficking attempts are now unchecked by the Biden Administration, which has put pressure on officials to release families within 72 hours and canceled policies that required families to wait before crossing the border while their case was being reviewed. As a result of these policies, according to a recent UNICEF report, there are nine times more migrant children in Mexico than there were at the start of 2021. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, last month there were more than 180,000 illegal immigrants caught attempting entry along the Southwest Border. For the five fiscal years ending in 2019, an average of just 15% of individuals encountered by law enforcement had previously attempted to cross the border within that year. Alarmingly, under the Biden Administration this figure has skyrocketed to 38% in May 2021.

