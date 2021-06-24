https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/least-one-dead-partial-collapse-12-story-condo-near-miami/

At least one person is dead after a condominium near Miami collapsed early Thursday morning

Locals said it sounded like an earthquake.

The sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in the town of Surfside north of Miami Beach.

A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building has collapsed in a town outside Miami, killing at least one person while trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. A fire official says 35 people were pulled from the collapsed building. https://t.co/qUbbChjkj5 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2021

TRENDING: UNHINGED Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley GOES OFF During Testimony – Blames “White Rage” for Jan. 6 Attacks – Brags About Reading Marx and Lenin (VIDEO)

The building is 12 stories tall and there are 130 units in the building.

40 or 50 units may have been affected by the collapse.

It looks like a bomb went off.

“It looks like a bomb went off.” Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, Florida, joins us to talk about the partial collapse of a condo building near Miami Beach and the rescue efforts underway. “This is a catastrophic failure of that building,” Burkett says. pic.twitter.com/4xlVuj80bm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 24, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

