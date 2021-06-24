https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/least-one-dead-partial-collapse-12-story-condo-near-miami/

At least one person is dead after a condominium near Miami collapsed early Thursday morning
Locals said it sounded like an earthquake.

The sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in the town of Surfside north of Miami Beach.

TRENDING: UNHINGED Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley GOES OFF During Testimony – Blames “White Rage” for Jan. 6 Attacks – Brags About Reading Marx and Lenin (VIDEO)

The building is 12 stories tall and there are 130 units in the building.

40 or 50 units may have been affected by the collapse.

It looks like a bomb went off.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...