The Biden administration is removing the current head of the U.S. Border Patrol Rodney Scott to appoint deputy chief Raul Ortiz as the new Chief for the federal agency that oversees the nation’s southern border safety and security.

Scott said he received a letter known as the “3R” letter that gives veteran government employees the option to retire, resign, or relocate to a different job within the Department of Homeland Security.

“I received my 3R letter today. For those not familiar, that is Federal government slang for the letter issued to [Senior Executive Service] level employees informing them of a directed reassignment. The recipient has 3 options—relocate, resign, or retire. No rationale or reason is required, nor is it disciplinary,” Scott wrote in a Facebook post.

“Just a simple needs of the service directed reassignment so the new administration can place the person they want in the position,” Scott continued. “A huge thank you to all those who have reached out, prayed, and supported me and my family, especially over these last few crazy months. I remain confident that God is in control. And….. over 29 yrs. is a pretty good run!”

According to the Washington Examiner, Scott informed regional chiefs from around the country of his plan via a video conference on Wednesday. A few people who took part in the virtual conference said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was the official who made the final decision about Scott.

Scott praised the effectiveness of the border wall system in December, “… Every mile of border wall system allows the agents who are out here every day to cover more area and you’re going to see the same thing here in RGV (Rio Grande Valley). It’s very critical,” Scott told Fox News.

On his first day in office, Biden issued an executive order halting the completion of the southern border wall. Later, he ended the migrant protection protocols, the remain in Mexico rule, and the Asylum Cooperative Agreement with the northern triangle countries.

As of June 12, 1,040 children were in CBP (Customs and Border Protection) care and over 14,400 were in HHS (Health and Human Services) care.

Border Patrol agents have also seen a surge in adults and families. Illegal border crossings hit 180,034 in May, with 51,000 others avoiding capture. Some Democrats who represent border districts have joined Republicans in criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of the situation.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) has been one of a few Democrats that has pushed the administration to address the migrant surge.

“In Laredo, you have people that are trying to evade, single male adults, you got stash houses, you got people that are being crammed in the 18-wheelers,” he said during an interview with USA Today in May. “So, a lot of times, people only see the one that pulls at our heart, and that is the unaccompanied kids and families. But what about the darker side? There is a darker side.”

Acting Commissioner Troy Miller of Customs and Border Protection in the Department of Homeland Security thanked Scott for his service and announced Raul Ortiz as Scott’s replacement.

“Today, I am pleased to announce the promotion of Raul Ortiz as the 25th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Upon Chief Scott’s departure from the position, Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz will assume the role of Chief of the Border Patrol.”

Ortiz has said he supports a border wall infrastructure system, technology, more border patrol agents, and addressing the root causes of migration to deal with the surge at the southern border.

